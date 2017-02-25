AT&T’s first buy one, get one free deal of 2017 features the iPhone 7

With Mobile World Congress just around the corner, new smartphones are about to start launching in droves. LG, Motorola, HTC and even Nokia are all expected to bring unreleased handsets to the show in Spain this weekend, but if you don’t care about having the latest tech or just want to save a few hundred dollars, you might want to check out AT&T’s brand new buy one, get one free deal instead.





Starting on Friday, February 24th, AT&T is offering customers the chance to buy one of four popular smartphones on an AT&T Next or AT&T Next Every Year plan and receive a second phone for free. Eligible devices include the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S7 and LG G5. Also worth noting: the second phone has to be from the same manufacturer, so you can’t buy a Galaxy S7 and get a free iPhone 7.

As always, the offer isn’t as simple as “buy one phone, get a second phone with service for free.” When you buy the first phone, you will have the option to add a second line to your plan. You will then receive a monthly bill credit over the course of 24-30 months totaling up to $695 to pay for the second phone.

Additionally, AT&T is still offering new customers $650 in credits for switching from another wireless provider. These credits can be applied to the first phone in the BOGO offer, but you should read the fine print:

“Each line requires an eligible port-in from an eligible carrier on their term agreement or device plan, buy a smartphone on AT&T Next or AT&T Next Every Year installment agreement with eligible service and remain active and in good standing for 45 days. Credits may not equal total switch costs.”

If you need two new phones on the cheap, this offer is definitely worth your consideration.

