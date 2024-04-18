AT&T customers upset over service outage in NE Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some people here in the Capital City and surrounding areas managed to find their cell service disconnected.

A spokesperson with AT&T told 27 News this service outage was not a national outage like many experienced in February. The service outage caused an AT&T store on Wanamaker Road to see a lot of customers Wednesday. People found themselves leaving the store faster than going in. Some even left conflicting opinions on the outage.

“I’ve been with AT&T for roughly a year-and-a-half now, and two times within a two month span when you rely on your phone for work, I mean I can’t be down like this,” AT&T Customer Johnathan Horton said. “I mean I’m really looking at other options at this time.”

“Obviously we live in a digital world and I’m an IT consultant for a living and its been quite all afternoon and it’s been kind of nice to be quite frank with you,” AT&T Customer Ted Meyer said.

We reached out to AT&T in regard to what caused the outage, and we haven’t heard back on the cause of that yet. A customer service agent tells us customers are expected to get their service restored tomorrow, but there’s no specific time when that will happen.

