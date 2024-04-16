Symposium to feature numerous speakers

Apr. 15—The Permian Road Safety Coalition has announced speakers for the inaugural In Vehicle Monitoring Systems Symposium, presented be SLB, a global technology company, to be held on April 24 at the Ector County Coliseum Building A.

Speakers and topics include:

— Keynote Speaker: Jim Cline, Texas Transportation Institute, on the impacts of IVMS on road safety.

— Berkley Oil & Gas on telematics and insurance rates.

— Nauto on "AI-powered Vehicle Safety Systems."

— NexTier on "The Value Proposition and Safety Impacts of an IVMS Program."

— Ryder on "Lessons Learned" from its journey to IVMS.

— SLB on "The SLB Telematics Success Story."

— And, a panel discussion with industry experts on "Getting Telematics Right for the Permian Basin."

Doors open at 8 a.m. with coffee and networking with vendors indoors, while outdoors SLB will demonstrate two "Safety Skid Cars" and OXY will open its driving simulator. The program will begin at 9 a.m.

While IVMS providers will be present and play an active role in the symposium, this is not a sales seminar. The goal of this event is to provide participants with:

— Cutting-Edge Technology: This symposium will showcase the latest advancements in IVMS, including state-of-the-art sensors, cameras, and data processing technologies.

— Safety & Security: PRSC sponsors' case studies demonstrate how in-vehicle monitoring systems enhance safety and security on the roadways of the Permian Basin.

— Industry Insights: Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry experts and thought leaders on the current trends and future directions of IVMS.

— Interactive Presentations: Those who have gone through the process already will provide a deeper understanding of right-sizing the technology for your organization and the hurdles to implementation.

— Collaboration and Partnerships: Network with professionals and researchers in the field, benefiting both individuals and organizations in the industry.

There is no cost to attend and a complimentary lunch will be provided. A few sponsorship opportunities, including booths, remain available. Email [email protected] for more information.