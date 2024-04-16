Symposium to feature numerous speakers
Apr. 15—The Permian Road Safety Coalition has announced speakers for the inaugural In Vehicle Monitoring Systems Symposium, presented be SLB, a global technology company, to be held on April 24 at the Ector County Coliseum Building A.
Speakers and topics include:
— Keynote Speaker: Jim Cline, Texas Transportation Institute, on the impacts of IVMS on road safety.
— Berkley Oil & Gas on telematics and insurance rates.
— Nauto on "AI-powered Vehicle Safety Systems."
— NexTier on "The Value Proposition and Safety Impacts of an IVMS Program."
— Ryder on "Lessons Learned" from its journey to IVMS.
— SLB on "The SLB Telematics Success Story."
— And, a panel discussion with industry experts on "Getting Telematics Right for the Permian Basin."
Doors open at 8 a.m. with coffee and networking with vendors indoors, while outdoors SLB will demonstrate two "Safety Skid Cars" and OXY will open its driving simulator. The program will begin at 9 a.m.
While IVMS providers will be present and play an active role in the symposium, this is not a sales seminar. The goal of this event is to provide participants with:
— Cutting-Edge Technology: This symposium will showcase the latest advancements in IVMS, including state-of-the-art sensors, cameras, and data processing technologies.
— Safety & Security: PRSC sponsors' case studies demonstrate how in-vehicle monitoring systems enhance safety and security on the roadways of the Permian Basin.
— Industry Insights: Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry experts and thought leaders on the current trends and future directions of IVMS.
— Interactive Presentations: Those who have gone through the process already will provide a deeper understanding of right-sizing the technology for your organization and the hurdles to implementation.
— Collaboration and Partnerships: Network with professionals and researchers in the field, benefiting both individuals and organizations in the industry.
There is no cost to attend and a complimentary lunch will be provided. A few sponsorship opportunities, including booths, remain available. Email [email protected] for more information.