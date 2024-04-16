Symposium to feature numerous speakers

Odessa American, Texas
·2 min read

Apr. 15—The Permian Road Safety Coalition has announced speakers for the inaugural In Vehicle Monitoring Systems Symposium, presented be SLB, a global technology company, to be held on April 24 at the Ector County Coliseum Building A.

Speakers and topics include:

— Keynote Speaker: Jim Cline, Texas Transportation Institute, on the impacts of IVMS on road safety.

— Berkley Oil & Gas on telematics and insurance rates.

— Nauto on "AI-powered Vehicle Safety Systems."

— NexTier on "The Value Proposition and Safety Impacts of an IVMS Program."

— Ryder on "Lessons Learned" from its journey to IVMS.

— SLB on "The SLB Telematics Success Story."

— And, a panel discussion with industry experts on "Getting Telematics Right for the Permian Basin."

Doors open at 8 a.m. with coffee and networking with vendors indoors, while outdoors SLB will demonstrate two "Safety Skid Cars" and OXY will open its driving simulator. The program will begin at 9 a.m.

While IVMS providers will be present and play an active role in the symposium, this is not a sales seminar. The goal of this event is to provide participants with:

— Cutting-Edge Technology: This symposium will showcase the latest advancements in IVMS, including state-of-the-art sensors, cameras, and data processing technologies.

— Safety & Security: PRSC sponsors' case studies demonstrate how in-vehicle monitoring systems enhance safety and security on the roadways of the Permian Basin.

— Industry Insights: Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry experts and thought leaders on the current trends and future directions of IVMS.

— Interactive Presentations: Those who have gone through the process already will provide a deeper understanding of right-sizing the technology for your organization and the hurdles to implementation.

— Collaboration and Partnerships: Network with professionals and researchers in the field, benefiting both individuals and organizations in the industry.

There is no cost to attend and a complimentary lunch will be provided. A few sponsorship opportunities, including booths, remain available. Email [email protected] for more information.