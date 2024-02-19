Super-rare price drop! The Nintendo Switch is on sale at Amazon for $188 for Presidents' Day

Nintendo Switch Lite deals are harder to come by than the 'Ice Ice Outpost' shortcut in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (you know what we’re talking about, brothers and sisters in gaming). So it's big news that the retail giant has this super popular console priced at $188. And when we say popular, we mean popular: It's earned a flawless rating from almost 49,000 reviewers!

Why is this a good deal?

We get it — $12 off might not sound like much, but Nintendo products basically never go on sale. It's hard enough to find a decent discount on a game, much less the console itself. Seeing this kind of markdown is astronomically rare, so it's worth jumping on this deal.

Why do I need this?

The handheld Nintendo Switch Lite is a more portable and inexpensive version of the original Switch. So what’s different? Its controllers are built-in instead of removable like the Joy-Con controllers on the original, while the display size is slightly smaller — 5.5 inches compared to 6.2 inches. Compact and lightweight, it’s made for gaming on the go.

Pick a Switch color, any color, as long as it's the blue, turquoise or coral. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

"This feels so much better in the hands than the bulkier original Switch, that I can't go back," raved a gamer. "Even though it's lighter, it feels more solid as the Joy-Cons do not come off, and it doesn't bend like the old one did. My arms don't get tired at all holding this. And it had an actual D-pad! I also do not notice the smaller screen when playing, at all. It's just a much more pleasant handheld experience."

"I’m so glad I ordered this! It’s a bit smaller than the original Nintendo Switch but it’s size makes it even cuter," one gamer said. "Would 100% recommend for anyone that loves to game on the go!"

"This is perfect for people who want access to Switch games on a budget," added a price-savvy five-star Amazon reviewer.

Another player said, "Definitely worth the money and love how light it is. Only downside is battery is smaller than a regular Nintendo Switch."

Happy gaming!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

