There’s still time to get the Dell XPS 13 for $599

Big changes are coming to the Dell XPS 13 with the current model being discontinued in favor of something that’s much more like the Dell XPS 13 Plus. That might not delight everyone so now is the time to buy with Dell selling off the Dell XPS 13 as one of its many laptop deals available today. If you’ve been meaning to buy a Dell XPS 13 for a while, this is likely to be one of your final chances to do so with 2024 bringing in new and tweaked models. Right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 for $599 as part of Dell’s ominous-sounding ‘final sale’ with the price usually $799. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look at this soon-to-be retired laptop model.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

We consider the Dell XPS 13 to be a “true answer to the MacBook Air” thanks to its decent performance and highly portable nature. One of the best laptops around, this particular model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. While it may not have been designed with high-end performance in mind, it’s super reliable and a good bet for working on the move without having to carry anything too heavy. It has an attractive 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties.

Impressively, you can achieve up to 12 hours of battery life with the Dell XPS 13 so it’s great for using all day without needing to find a power source. It weighs just 2.59 pounds so that adds to the portability. It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS so far while still packing in bigger internal speakers, a dual-sensor camera, all the essential ports, and a backlit keyboard. It’s a strong reminder of why Dell is one of the best laptop brands right down to its stylish aluminum-based chassis.

The Dell XPS 13 is best suited to anyone who wants portability without scrimping on battery life or essential hardware. It normally costs $799 but now that it’s being replaced by a different Dell XPS 13 build that’s more akin to the previous Dell XPS 13 Plus, it’s down to $599 at Dell. This is a final sale according to Dell, so you’re really running out of time to buy one. Check it out before you lose the opportunity.

