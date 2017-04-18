There’s still nothing that protects your iPhone as well as these OtterBox cases

When it comes to iPhone cases, there are generally two schools of thought. Minimalists tend to go with something slim and sleek to add some grip and guard against scratches, but there’s one glaring problem here. If you drop your iPhone with a slim case like the Tozo case, it’s done for. If you want real protection for your precious iPhone, you need a real protective case — and nothing else out there protects like an OtterBox.

Below, you’ll find links to Commuter and Defender cases for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, as well as for the iPhone 6/6s and iPhone 6/6s Plus. Don’t worry, you can thank us later when you drop your iPhone down the stairs and it emerges without a single scratch.

OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES

DOES NOT come with a screen protector

Thin, lightweight 2-piece case provides protection against drops, bumps and shock (port covers block entry of dust and debris).

Slides easily in and out of pockets.

Includes OtterBox 1-year case warranty (see website for details) and 100% authentic.

OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES Case for iPhone 7 (ONLY) - Frustration Free Packaging - BLACK: $39.95

OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES Case for iPhone 7 Plus (ONLY) - Frustration Free Packaging - BLACK: $17.99

OtterBox 77-50715 Commuter Series Case for iPhone 6/6s - BLACK - Frustration-Free Packaging: $34.95

OtterBox COMMUTER iPhone 6 Plus/6s Plus Case - Frustration-Free Packaging - BLACK: $19.90







OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES

Robust, 3-layer protective case, with a built-in screen protector, withstands scratches, drops, bumps and shock.

Belt-clip holster included that doubles as a kickstand for hand-free media viewing.

Port covers keep out dust and debris

Includes OtterBox 1-year case warranty (see website for details) and 100% authentic.

OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES Case for iPhone 7 (ONLY) - Retail Packaging - BLACK: $31.85

OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES Case for iPhone 7 Plus (ONLY) - Frustration Free Packaging - BLACK: $59.95

OtterBox DEFENDER iPhone 6/6s Case - Retail Packaging - BLACK: $26.99

Otterbox Defender Series Case for iPhone 6 Plus/6s plus - Frustration-free Packaging - Black: $25.97







