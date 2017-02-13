Still don’t think wireless charging is coming to the iPhone 8? This will change your mind

You should never believe everything you read when it comes to next-generation iPhone models. The rumor mill has gotten pretty crazy in recent years, and things get started earlier and earlier. In fact, this time around we began to see iPhone 8 rumors pop up months before the iPhone 7 was even unveiled. As noisy as things are in this space right now, there are still a handful of trustworthy sources who always seem to come through with accurate intel on Apple’s unreleased iPhones. And with regards to the iPhone 8 in particular, there are a few details we’ve seen over and over again from sources with solid track records, and it looks like one of those details may have just been confirmed.





Don't Miss: Report may reveal another new iPhone 8 feature never before seen on any iPhone

According to sources like KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 8 will feature a new glass-sandwich design that uses a stainless steel mid-section to join a glass front with the new glass back. Why would Apple move from aluminum back to glass for the rear part of its iPhone 8 housing? According to Kuo and other solid sources, the iPhone 8 will finally embrace wireless charging technology.

There has been plenty of back and forth when it comes to the idea of wireless charging in Apple’s next-generation iPhones. Some say it’ll be an exciting new long-range wireless charging feature capable of charging your iPhone from across the room, while others have done their best to toss cold water on that notion. A number of reports have suggested that all three new iPhones this year will feature some type of wireless charging support, but more recent rumors state it will only be the iPhone 8, and the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will not get the new feature.

Whatever the case, it looks like we can expect to see some sort of wireless charging appear on the iPhone 8. Why? Apple has used wireless charging in its Apple Watch for years, but just today the company finally joined the Wireless Power Consortium, as noted by 9to5Mac. If claims from someone as reliable as Kuo weren’t enough to convince you, this timing clearly adds weight to all of the rumors we’ve seen so far.

Apple’s new iPhone 8 (or whatever the company ends up calling it) is expected to be the first in a brand new line of iPhones that will launch alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus later this year. Rumors suggest it may be the most expensive iPhone yet, with a price tag starting at over $1,000.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com