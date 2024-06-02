Sticker shock: Chevy Silverado EV electric pickup flirts with a 6-figure price
Chevrolet’s eagerly awaited Silverado EV electric full-size pickup inches closer to mainstream buyers as the 754-horsepower $94,500 RST model arrives in dealerships this spring.
Affordability is a major obstacle when many consumers consider electric vehicles, and it’s one General Motors has yet to successfully address.
The automaker’s technically impressive new generation of EVs using its Ultium suite of technologies and components has spent more time flirting with six-digit prices than approaching the average price of a new vehicle — $47,218, as reported by Cox Automotive.
The gap will narrow when Chevy’s 2024 Equinox EV hits the road in meaningful numbers this spring, but it's no accident you don’t hear GM’s “EVs for everybody” motto anymore.
The Silverado EV RST is a no-apologies showpiece for GM’s most advanced technologies, if anybody missed that point when Ultium debuted with prices starting at $98K three years ago.
It exists to outshine, not outsell, existing electric pickups — the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.
Customers who want a Silverado EV priced to compete with non-electric pickups, or even midrange models of the Ford F-150 Lightning, will have to wait until the non-fleet WT work truck and LT trim level go on sale later this year.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV trim levels and prices
Work Truck (fleet sales): $72,905
RST: $94,500
Upcoming trim levels include 2024 single-unit work truck, LT and 2025 Trailboss.
Source: Edmunds. Prices exclude $1,995 destination charge.
Driving impressions
The Silverado RST is powerful and luxurious. With standard all-wheel drive coming from front and rear electric motors, it can produce 754 hp and reach 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds, according to Chevrolet. It's fast and quiet on the road, capable in mild off-roading.
The popular one-pedal braking feature is easy to modulate, combining with judicious application of the brakes for vehicle control and to increase electric regeneration when decelerating.
Available drive modes include Wow, a setting that delivers 754 hp and 784 pound-feet of torque. Other modes include tow/haul, off-roads, normal and customizable "my mode."
GM doesn’t reveal power output in other driving modes, but acceleration was impressive as I drove an RST on rural roads around southeast Michigan’s hills and lakes.
The standard air suspension cushions bumps and keeps the RST level and stable around curves, braking and accelerating. It can also change ride height up to 2 inches for access, off-roading or aerodynamics.
The steering is direct and responsive.
The RST’s sport drive mode increases steering effort and rear steering input. Four-wheel steering is standard, a feature that’s increasingly common on EVs with big battery packs under the floor. The 4WS delivers a smaller turning radius that’s handy both in parking lot maneuvers and negotiating tight turns on off-road trails.
The RST can tow up to 10,000 pounds and carry a 1,500-pound payload in its cab and bed.
EV pickups’ power and range
Chevrolet Silverado RST: 754 hp, 440 miles
Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum extended range: 580 hp, 300 miles
Rivian R1T: 665 hp, 400 miles
Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast: 600 hp, 320 miles
Free Press research
Apple CarPlay did it better
I’ve had mixed results with the infotainment system in GM’s new line of EVs. The automaker banned Apple CarPlay, the widely used interface that makes easy to use iPhone features like phone calls, text messages, navigation, music and more.
GM’s Google-based system was acceptable, though not equal to, CarPlay’s performance in the first two vehicles in which I used it: A 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV and Equinox EV.
It fared worse in the Silverado RST, loading slowly, and denied access to some features I expect:
An incoming phone call from a colleague in my contacts list was not identified, simply displaying as a 10-digit number of the infotainment screen.
My library of music loaded slowly, not displaying artist, track and album information for several minutes after I started driving.
Until more time behind the wheel of GM’s new EVs convinces me otherwise, I can’t say their smartphone interface is as good as CarPlay.
The Google-based system does promise real-time, interactive route-planning, including charging stops, in addition to cloud-based voice recognition, navigation and apps.
Key features
Vehicle to home charging
Power-opening front trunk
Power-opening midgate connecting cabin and bed
Removable rear window
Adaptive air suspension
Four-wheel steering
All-wheel drive
24-inch wheels
Multi-Flex tailgate
17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen
Google built-in for navigation, apps, etc.
Bluetooth connectivity for iPhones
Super Cruise hands-free driving system
Up to 11 outlets and 10.2 kW of off-board power
Unique looks, 440-mile range and a fancy tailgate
The Silverado EV RST doesn’t resemble anything on the road, but still looks like a vehicle capable of towing, hauling and covering great distances.
The four-door crew cab has plenty of space for five passengers and gear. It has a midgate that opens between the bed and cabin, creating up to 10 feet, 10 inches of cargo floor when the multipurpose tailgate is open with its cargo-stop deployed.
The mostly black interior is wrapped in leather and soft materials with contrasting red stitching.
The Silverado RST’s lithium-ion battery reportedly has a 200kW capacity and can charge at up to 100 miles in 10 minutes in 350kW DC fast charging, assuming ideal battery and charger conditions. It can add up to 34 miles an hour with the 240v charging most EV owners use overnight.
The EPA rates the RST’s range at 440 miles on a full battery. There’s no standardized test for how towing affects EV range, so automakers do not cite that element of performance.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST at a glance
Full-size crew-cab electric pickup
All-wheel drive
Drivetrain: Front and rear electric motors
Output: 754 hp and 785 pound-feet of torque
Transmission: Single-speed direct drive
Maximum speed: 109 mph
Battery size: Reportedly 200 kW
Range: 440 miles on a charge
Charging: Up to 100 miles in 10 minutes with 350kW DC charging; Up to 34 miles an hour with 240v charging.
0-60 mph: Under 4.5 seconds
Wheelbase: 145.7 inches
Length: 233.1 inches
Width: 83.3 inches without mirrors, 94.3 with mirrors
Height: 78.7 inches
Ground clearance: 8.7 inches (Overtrail 8.9)
Curb weight: NA
Front trunk volume: 10.7 cubic feet
Bed volume: 57.7 cubic feet
Payload: 1,500 pounds
Towing capacity: 10,000 pounds
Assembled in Detroit/Hamtramck, Michigan
