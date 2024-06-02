Sticker shock: Chevy Silverado EV electric pickup flirts with a 6-figure price

Chevrolet’s eagerly awaited Silverado EV electric full-size pickup inches closer to mainstream buyers as the 754-horsepower $94,500 RST model arrives in dealerships this spring.

Affordability is a major obstacle when many consumers consider electric vehicles, and it’s one General Motors has yet to successfully address.

The automaker’s technically impressive new generation of EVs using its Ultium suite of technologies and components has spent more time flirting with six-digit prices than approaching the average price of a new vehicle — $47,218, as reported by Cox Automotive.

The gap will narrow when Chevy’s 2024 Equinox EV hits the road in meaningful numbers this spring, but it's no accident you don’t hear GM’s “EVs for everybody” motto anymore.

The Silverado EV RST is a no-apologies showpiece for GM’s most advanced technologies, if anybody missed that point when Ultium debuted with prices starting at $98K three years ago.

It exists to outshine, not outsell, existing electric pickups — the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.

Customers who want a Silverado EV priced to compete with non-electric pickups, or even midrange models of the Ford F-150 Lightning, will have to wait until the non-fleet WT work truck and LT trim level go on sale later this year.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV trim levels and prices

Work Truck (fleet sales): $72,905

RST: $94,500

Upcoming trim levels include 2024 single-unit work truck, LT and 2025 Trailboss.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

Driving impressions

The Silverado RST is powerful and luxurious. With standard all-wheel drive coming from front and rear electric motors, it can produce 754 hp and reach 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds, according to Chevrolet. It's fast and quiet on the road, capable in mild off-roading.

The popular one-pedal braking feature is easy to modulate, combining with judicious application of the brakes for vehicle control and to increase electric regeneration when decelerating.

Available drive modes include Wow, a setting that delivers 754 hp and 784 pound-feet of torque. Other modes include tow/haul, off-roads, normal and customizable "my mode."

GM doesn’t reveal power output in other driving modes, but acceleration was impressive as I drove an RST on rural roads around southeast Michigan’s hills and lakes.

The standard air suspension cushions bumps and keeps the RST level and stable around curves, braking and accelerating. It can also change ride height up to 2 inches for access, off-roading or aerodynamics.

The steering is direct and responsive.

The RST’s sport drive mode increases steering effort and rear steering input. Four-wheel steering is standard, a feature that’s increasingly common on EVs with big battery packs under the floor. The 4WS delivers a smaller turning radius that’s handy both in parking lot maneuvers and negotiating tight turns on off-road trails.

The RST can tow up to 10,000 pounds and carry a 1,500-pound payload in its cab and bed.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

EV pickups’ power and range

Chevrolet Silverado RST: 754 hp, 440 miles

Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum extended range: 580 hp, 300 miles

Rivian R1T: 665 hp, 400 miles

Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast: 600 hp, 320 miles

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

Apple CarPlay did it better

I’ve had mixed results with the infotainment system in GM’s new line of EVs. The automaker banned Apple CarPlay, the widely used interface that makes easy to use iPhone features like phone calls, text messages, navigation, music and more.

GM’s Google-based system was acceptable, though not equal to, CarPlay’s performance in the first two vehicles in which I used it: A 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV and Equinox EV.

It fared worse in the Silverado RST, loading slowly, and denied access to some features I expect:

An incoming phone call from a colleague in my contacts list was not identified, simply displaying as a 10-digit number of the infotainment screen.

My library of music loaded slowly, not displaying artist, track and album information for several minutes after I started driving.

Until more time behind the wheel of GM’s new EVs convinces me otherwise, I can’t say their smartphone interface is as good as CarPlay.

The Google-based system does promise real-time, interactive route-planning, including charging stops, in addition to cloud-based voice recognition, navigation and apps.

Key features

Vehicle to home charging

Power-opening front trunk

Power-opening midgate connecting cabin and bed

Removable rear window

Adaptive air suspension

Four-wheel steering

All-wheel drive

24-inch wheels

Multi-Flex tailgate

17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen

Google built-in for navigation, apps, etc.

Bluetooth connectivity for iPhones

Super Cruise hands-free driving system

Up to 11 outlets and 10.2 kW of off-board power

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

Unique looks, 440-mile range and a fancy tailgate

The Silverado EV RST doesn’t resemble anything on the road, but still looks like a vehicle capable of towing, hauling and covering great distances.

The four-door crew cab has plenty of space for five passengers and gear. It has a midgate that opens between the bed and cabin, creating up to 10 feet, 10 inches of cargo floor when the multipurpose tailgate is open with its cargo-stop deployed.

The mostly black interior is wrapped in leather and soft materials with contrasting red stitching.

The Silverado RST’s lithium-ion battery reportedly has a 200kW capacity and can charge at up to 100 miles in 10 minutes in 350kW DC fast charging, assuming ideal battery and charger conditions. It can add up to 34 miles an hour with the 240v charging most EV owners use overnight.

The EPA rates the RST’s range at 440 miles on a full battery. There’s no standardized test for how towing affects EV range, so automakers do not cite that element of performance.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST at a glance

Full-size crew-cab electric pickup

All-wheel drive

Drivetrain: Front and rear electric motors

Output: 754 hp and 785 pound-feet of torque

Transmission: Single-speed direct drive

Maximum speed: 109 mph

Battery size: Reportedly 200 kW

Range: 440 miles on a charge

Charging: Up to 100 miles in 10 minutes with 350kW DC charging; Up to 34 miles an hour with 240v charging.

0-60 mph: Under 4.5 seconds

Wheelbase: 145.7 inches

Length: 233.1 inches

Width: 83.3 inches without mirrors, 94.3 with mirrors

Height: 78.7 inches

Ground clearance: 8.7 inches (Overtrail 8.9)

Curb weight: NA

Front trunk volume: 10.7 cubic feet

Bed volume: 57.7 cubic feet

Payload: 1,500 pounds

Towing capacity: 10,000 pounds

Assembled in Detroit/Hamtramck, Michigan

