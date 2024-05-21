Steuben County Sheriff’s Office receives technology grant award

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has announced its receipt of a technology grant from the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services which will be used to improve the department’s ability to investigate crimes and provide traffic data.

The grant totals $665,000 and will be used to fund a variety of items that the department applied for to enhance its daily duties. These items include three mobile and fixed license plate readers, a new drone, a 3D laser scanner and dash cameras for every patrol car.

According to the sheriff’s office, the license plate readers will be used to provide traffic data in specific areas. This data can then be shared with local law enforcement partners and the Monroe and Binghamton Crime Analysis Centers.

The drone will be utilized to capture suspicious fires, crash scenes, SWAT deployments, natural disasters and to assist with missing person investigations, while the 3D laser scanner will be used to document large items, crime scenes and car crashes.

A large amount of the grant will be used to fund the dash cameras for the patrol cars which will also function as a license plate reader.

Each dashcam will also come with five years of maintenance and data storage in an attempt to keep all digital evidence in one spot, making discovery easier and enhancing the ability for data to be shared with partners and Crime Analysis Centers.

The grant award will be presented to the Steuben County Legislature in June for acceptance.

