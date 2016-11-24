Steer your way through Black Friday with Amazon’s electronics gift guide

Black Friday is simultaneously the best and the worst shopping event of the year. It’s the best because, well, it offers insanely deep discounts on just about anything you can think of. Duh. But it’s also the worst because every single retailer in the country has sales going, so you never really know if you’re getting the best products at the best prices. Following along with BGR’s Black Friday coverage is a good way to make sure you see the best of what retailers have to offer this year, but there’s another tool at your disposal while you try to make heads or tails of the busiest sale season of the year: Amazon’s electronics holiday gift guide.

Amazon’s electronics holiday gift guide is split up into very logical sections in order to make it as easy as possible to find the perfect presents for each of your friends and loved ones.

You’ve got standard sections like computers, home entertainment, photography, gaming and music. Then you’ve also got a few special sections like “under $100,” where you’ll find gifts from a wide range of categories that all cost less than $100, and “new releases,” where you’ll be able to browse through all sorts of brand new products. One of our favorite sections is “gadgets and gizmos,” which is packed full of all sorts of nifty… you guessed it… gadgets and gizmos.

Definitely keep your eye on BGR for continuing Black Friday sale coverage, but Amazon’s electronics holiday gift guide is also a tremendously useful tool.

