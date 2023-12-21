Steam’s Big Winter Sale Slashes Prices On A Ton Of Great Games

The winter solstice is upon us and Valve is once again celebrating the cosmological event by discounting a bunch of great PC games big and small. The Steam Winter Sale 2023 is going right now through January 4, 2024 with deals on everything from Baldur’s Gate 3 to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The latest Steam sale comes at the close of a year ridiculously full of good games, and a lot of them are on sale even though they just came out. Even more importantly, there’s deep discounts on the best games from years past, like Elden Ring, Hades, and Celeste. If you’ve been waiting to be visited by the ghosts of GotYs past, you’re in luck. Some of 2023's most underrated games like linguistic puzzle adventure Chants of Sennaar and Lovecraftian fishing game Dredge are also on sale.

Cyberpunk 2077 - $30 (50 percent off)

Diablo IV - $42 (40 percent off)

Lies of P - $48 (20 percent off)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $35 (50 percent off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 - $20 (67 percent off)

Grand Theft Auto V - $15 (63 percent off)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $6 (90 percent off)

Dead Cells - $12.50 (50 percent off)

Hollow Knight - $7.50 (50 percent off)

Terra Nil - $17.50 (30 percent off)

Against the Storm - $19.50 (35 percent off)

Battlebit Remastered - $9 (40 percent off)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $30 (40 percent off)

The Last of Us Part 1 - $40.20 (33 percent off)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $49 (30 percent off)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - $35 (10 percent off)

Street Fighter 6 - $39.60 (34 percent off)

Resident Evil 4 - $30 (50 percent off)

Octopath Traveler II - $42 (30 percent off)

Amnesia: The Bunker- $$17.50 (30 percent off)



Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - $32 (20 percent off)

In addition to the new deals, voting is also ongoing for the 2023 Steam Awards. You can chip in a small token of recognition to your favorite games across all different categories from Game of the Year and Best Soundtrack to Labor of Love and Best Game You Suck At (definitely Lies of P for me). Winners will be revealed after voting wraps up on January 2, 2024. In addition to bragging rights for picking the winners, they’ll also be on sale, in case you run out of things to play between now and the New Year.

It’s gonna be a cold winter, so sit down by your warm PC gaming rig and buy some stuff. Who cares if your Steam library’s already full of games you haven’t touched yet?





