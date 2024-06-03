New state program offers Oklahomans free training in using Artificial Intelligence programs

More than 10,000 Oklahomans soon will have free access to courses on learning how to use artificial intelligence, officials say.

In announcing the plan on May 30, Gov. Kevin Stitt and a Google executive said the goal is to help Oklahoma’s workforce learn how to use AI to be more efficient in their day-to-day tasks, such as drafting emails, creating presentations, brainstorming ideas, and others. They said the Sooner State is one of the first in the nation to be offered the tools without cost.

The enrollment site for the new program can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/omes/learnai.html.

Stitt said the AI initiative aligns with his effort to build a workforce ready for the future.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announces the rollout of an AI workforce development initiative Thursday at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City. The governor said the goal is to help Oklahoma’s workforce learn how to use AI to be more efficient in their day-to-day tasks.

“We’re always trying to get career techs and we’re trying to train and get people reengaged in the workforce, especially when people think that maybe the workforce is passing by with technology,” he said. “It’s exciting to see Google investing in this type of thing."

More: To drive Oklahoma’s economy, leaders must embrace responsible artificial intelligence

Stitt said the AI tools would help state agencies be more efficient, create smaller government, help people with their jobs and provide more service to Oklahomans. He said he has had every state agency identify an AI expert to champion the technology across state government. In his weekly presser on Friday, he said he'd talk to the IT team to see if a chief artificial intelligence officer was needed.

“Technology is truly reshaping every aspect of our lives right now, and our workforce has to adapt to this transition,” he said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announces the rollout of an AI workforce development initiative Thursday.

Andrew Silvestri, head of community engagement for Google, said the growth potential for AI was enormous. He said AI isn’t intended to replace jobs, but rather to complement them and make them more efficient and effective on a daily basis.

More: Oklahoma schools, universities incorporate AI as state grapples with emerging technology

Oklahomans also can participate in the Google certificate program, "Grow with Google," established in 2022, said John Suter, Oklahoma's secretary of operations and government efficiency.

That program offers online self-paced learning and the opportunity to earn a certificate in digital marketing and e-commerce, data analytics, UX design, project management, IT support, cyber security and IT automation with coding program Python. The program also helps with interviews, career counseling and job boards and wraparound support. Adult citizens and state employees are eligible to enroll. State employees simply need supervisor approval to participate, Google officials said.

Andrew Silvestri, head of community engagement for Google, speaks Thursday after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the rollout of an AI workforce development initiative.

Suter said more than 16,000 jobs were posted in Oklahoma that require specialized skills such as IT support, cybersecurity and user experience (UX) design. Without rapid reskilling or upskilling, those jobs will continue to go unfilled, he said. So far, 85% of Google certificate graduates in Oklahoma report they secured gainful employment, he added.

Speaking at the program announcement was a three-time Google Certificate graduate, Tayvon Lewis, a senior analyst at Aetna, part of CVS Health. Lewis said he used the AI skills he learned to become a music producer and developed a website ranked No. 1 by Google for the hottest beats online. He said one of his instrumentals was used in an episode of "Law and Order."

“This experience highlighted how essential these skills are for the future success of the next generation, and it made me realize these skills could also empower those who are most vulnerable in our communities,” Lewis said.

AI and Oklahoma's workforce development initiative

By executive order in 2023, Stitt created a Task Force on Emerging Technologies, which was given three months to study the “responsible deployment” of AI and Generative AI.

Artificial intelligence refers to computer programs trained to do complex actions that usually require human brain power, according to Google. It can summarize notes, analyze spreadsheets, create presentations among other tasks.

One of the task force's directives was determining how to educate, train and teaching current and future workers how to use AI skills, the governor said.

John Suter, secretary of operations and government efficiency and state chief operating officer, speaks Thursday after Gov. Kevin Stitt's announcement about the rollout of an AI workforce development initiative.

The 11-person task force produced a report in December that outlined six areas where AI could be beneficial and which industries might be best suited for AI use, including public administration, health care, transportation, environment and energy, public engagement, infrastructure maintenance and economic growth.

It also outlined responsible use of AI, including respect for human rights, accountability and public participation and oversight, noting that “agencies that use AI technologies must be able to explain decisions and processes undertaken by AI systems.”

The report advised creating a role of chief artificial intelligence officer, who would be responsible for overseeing the state’s use of AI, promoting AI innovation and managing risks.

More: Google all in on AI and Gemini: How it will affect your Google searches

In January, Stitt announced final recommendations from the task force and said Oklahoma could be the AI capital of the nation if it takes full advantage of the technology.

“AI also has the potential to help us steward taxpayer dollars in a more responsible way by cutting redundant positions and replacing some positions with AI technology,” the governor said. “In Oklahoma, 21% of the workforce is employed by federal, state or local governments while the ideal percentage would be closer to 13%. Artificial intelligence creates possibilities for more efficient employment and government services."

Tayvon Lewis speaks Thursday after Gov. Kevin Stitt's announcement.

Beyond the introductory "Grow with Google" program, the company also offers an online course called "Google Essentials," which offers training on conversational AI tools, text-to-image generators, prompt engineering and other productivity improving tools, officials said. The cost of the course is $49 and requires no degree or experience, they said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahomans get free access to Google AI Essentials to upskill careers