Startup AiDash raises $50 million for tech using AI, satellites to spot wildfire risk

Peter Henderson
·2 min read
Handout photo of an aerial photo of the devastation left behind from the North Bay wildfires north of San Francisco

By Peter Henderson

(Reuters) - A California startup using artificial intelligence (AI) and satellites to spot fire and weather risks on power lines, AiDash, reported on Tuesday it had raised $50 million in new funding, reflecting Silicon Valley efforts to create products that help energy companies adapt to climate change.

Power utilities are under pressure to cut risks of forest fires and storm-based outages after massive fires have been sparked by power lines and weather events brought down lines. At the same time, loads on the grid are likely to rise as electricity displaces fossil fuel in applications such as electric vehicles and home heat pumps.

Hundreds of startups and small companies offer services and technology aimed at improving forest management, forest-fire spotting and response and other wildfire and forest-fire services, data from researcher PitchBook shows.

AiDash uses AI to search satellite images for problems and changes along power utility electric transmission lines, such as where vegetation has grown and whether trees are encroaching on lines.

The technology is also being used to help create surveys for companies facing new biodiversity reporting regulations, such as in the United Kingdom. The new funding will be used in part to open a European headquarters.

National Grid, an AiDash customer and investor which owns networks in the UK and United States, said it had seen measurable improvements in cutting the number and duration of outages since using the system to identify maintenance priorities on its Massachusetts grid.

"We have to be more dynamic in allocating our resources," as conditions change, AiDash Chief Executive Abhishek Singh said in an interview.

Lightrock led the investment round which included National Grid's National Grid Partners, Schneider Electric-backed SE Ventures, Edison International, Shell Ventures and others.

(Reporting by Peter Henderson in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Albedo closes $35M at boosted valuation to build satellites that orbit very, very close to Earth

    Satellite startup Albedo aims to provide commercial orbital imagery so detailed that the military kept its own version under wraps — until it was leaked a few years ago by Donald Trump. In 2019, then-President Trump tweeted a detailed image of a heavily damaged Iranian launch pad captured by a classified military satellite. The image, which was declassified in 2022, revealed what many in the commercial Earth observation industry suspected: that U.S. defense had the ability to capture images at a staggeringly sharp 10-centimeter resolution.

  • How African startups raised funding in 2023

    After defying the global funding slowdown of 2022, VC investments in African startups dropped considerably last year, mirroring the situation in other regions where capital taps were significantly turned off. Data trackers set the amount raised by African startups in 2023 at between $2.9 billion and $4.1 billion, from $4.6 billion to $6.5 billion in total funding the previous year. With equity funding becoming rare, several startups found it hard to survive, leading them to either cut down their teams or scale down operations and, in some cases, close shop.

  • Blueshift, a marketing automation startup, raises $40M in debt

    Blueshift, a San Francisco-based startup that taps AI to help brands automate and personalize engagement across different marketing channels, has secured $40 million in debt financing from Runway Growth Capital. Co-founder and CEO Vijay Chittoor said that the loan will be used to refinance Blueshift's existing debt as well as expand sales and marketing and general operations. "With the explosion in customer data -- first-party data -- across a number of channels, manual approaches to marketing are no longer feasible," Chittoor told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Cybersecurity automation firm Torq lands $42M in expanded Series B

    Torq, a self-described "hyperautomation" cybersecurity startup, today announced that it raised $42 million in an extension to its Series B funding round from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Insight Partners, Greenfield Partners and Evolution Equity Partners. Bringing the company's total raised to $120, the new cash will be put toward expanding Torq's platform, including with AI capabilities; international growth; and increasing Torq's sales channel presence, co-founder and CEO Ofer Smadari says.

  • Former Xerox Ventures execs launch first fund under Myriad Venture Partners

    Early-stage startups working on artificial intelligence, clean technology and B2B software now have another chunk of capital to go after. Fisher is the former senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Xerox and former founder and managing partner of Xerox Ventures, a firm started in 2021.

  • ModernFi secures $18.7M to help banks grow their deposit base

    A lot has happened in banking over the past year, including the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, and that’s enabled companies like ModernFi to step in and provide other solutions. The company provides community and regional banks with end-to-end deposit management capabilities, including a deposit network so bank customers can grow, retain and manage their deposit base by sourcing deposits, sweeping funds and providing additional security to depositors. In fact, ModernFi, founded in 2022 by Paolo Bertolotti and Adam DeVita, raised $4.5 million in a seed round a month prior to the SVB news.

  • Bluewhite rakes in $39M for robots-as-a-service that can be retrofitted to drive any tractor

    Agriculture has a long heritage of being constantly disrupted by technology, an evolution that has continued to play out until today. In one of the latest developments, an Israeli startup called Bluewhite has picked up $39 million in funding to advance its own contribution to the field: autonomous robots that can be retrofitted to any tractor to operate it autonomously, which in turn are sold not as one-off products but as part of a bigger service play -- Robots-as-a-Service. The startup plans to use the funding to continue investing into R&D -- specifically to bring more data features into its service stack (branded "Compass") but also to continue enhancing its autonomous hardware technology (branded "Pathfinder"), which today can be programmed to work across a wide range of field types and vehicles (Bluewhite builds and operates the whole stack).

  • The New Hampshire primary, wild weather swings and Ariana Grande's new Billboard record

    The stories you need to start your day: What to expect at the New Hampshire primary, wild weather swings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • Sequoia backs Coana to help companies prioritise vulnerabilities using 'code aware' software analysis

    Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) juggernaut Sequoia is backing a fledgling Danish startup to build a next-gen software composition analysis (SCA) tool, one that promises to help companies filter through the noise and identify vulnerabilities that are a genuine threat. For context, most software contains at least some open source components, many of which are out-of-date and irregularly -- if at all -- maintained. This has led to all manner of security flaws, such as Log4Shell which impacted the open source Java logging framework Log4j and led to breaches impacting high-profile organisations such as a U.S. Federal agency which failed to patch the bug.

  • 'De-Googled' smartphone company Murena launches own-brand mobile network

    Murena, a French startup that sells "de-Googled" smartphones replete with its own flavor of Android, is launching an own-brand mobile network as it throws its hat into the fast-growing mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) ring. Murena Mobile, as the new service is called, is built atop T-Mobile and is available to U.S. customers only. Available plans range from 4GB data at $35/month through to unlimited data which costs $65, with unlimited calls and texts available across the board.

  • Docker's Build Cloud lets developers build their containers in the cloud

    At last year's DockerCon, Docker launched its Docker Build remote build service and today it is taking this a step further with the launch of Docker Build Cloud, a fully managed service that, you guessed it, allows development teams to offload their image builds to the cloud. "Every week, millions of developers run 'docker build [x]," Giri Sreenivas, Docker's chief product officer, told me, referring to the standard command developers use to kick off their Docker builds.

  • 2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid up by $1,735 for new looks and tech

    2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid prices up $1,735 for new looks and a new touchscreen. The Elantra N Line is up $1,000 to $29,615.

  • New Hampshire primary: Live updates and results

    Polls are open in New Hampshire, where voters are casting their ballots in the first-in-the-nation primary.

  • Stock market today: Stocks tread water as earnings pull down Dow

    Investors are looking to a stream of big-name reports for inspiration as earnings season gathers steam.

  • The Morning After: Alphabet cuts jobs at its moonshot labs

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apple launches iOS 17.3, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 raises $2.5 million for cancer research, How Disney’s A Real Bug’s Life docu-series turns insects into giants.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: A historic night for hoops

    In today's edition: A rare scoring night in the NBA, Patrick Mahomes' playoff dominance, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.

  • Business travel management platform TravelPerk raises $104M

    TravelPerk, a business travel management platform targeted at SMEs, has raised $104 million in a fresh equity-based round of financing led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. The funding gives TravelPerk a valuation of $1.4 billion, just a fraction over the $1.3 billion valuation the company revealed two years ago when it kicked of its Series D round -- and that marginal increase is a post-money valuation, meaning it has remained flat. "In today’s climate, where startup funding is down by half and valuations are down across the board, this is a healthy and sober valuation," Meir told TechCrunch.

  • AC Ventures closes its new $210M Indonesia-focused fund

    In the middle of a long funding winter, AC Ventures’ latest news will give Southeast Asian startups hope. The Jakarta, Indonesia–based venture firm announced today it has raised $210 million, finishing the final close on its fifth fund, called ACV Fund V. Limited partners include the World’s Bank’s IFC and investors from the United States, the Middle East and North Asia. AC Ventures has already started investing from Fund V in startups like Indonesian electric vehicle maker MAKA Motors and sustainable farming startup Koltiva.

  • Netflix earnings preview: Subscribers expected to surge amid ad tier momentum

    Netflix is set to report fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.

  • Philips Hue's new outdoor Dymera wall lights beam up and down

    Philips Hue is expanding its outdoor smart lighting lineup with a new model called Dymera that beams both up and down, allowing dramatic effects for your home's exterior.