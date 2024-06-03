Work starts on substation electric vehicle hub

The Hylton Castle substation in Sunderland could provide a grid link for a Nissan electric vehicle facility [National Grid]

Construction work has begun on a substation that it is hoped will power a gigafactory.

The Hylton Castle substation will provide a grid connection for Nissan's £1bn EV36Zero electric vehicle hub in Sunderland.

The facility - at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) - aims to bring together electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy and battery production.

National Grid claimed connecting IAMP would "support jobs and prosperity in the area for years to come".

EV36Zero is a joint project involving Nissan, battery manufacturer Envision AESC and Sunderland City Council.

It is expected to house a gigafactory built by Envision AESC and a renewable energy microgrid, which aims to provide clean electricity to the automotive sector.

The substation will help power businesses at the 150-hectare (370-acre) IAMP site [National Grid]

The substation is a joint project between Sunderland and South Tyneside councils.

Jonathan Tew, chief executive of South Tyneside Council, said: "IAMP is a vitally important project which will support the growth of the UK manufacturing sector."

Hylton Castle is expected to be completed by 2026.

Follow BBC North East on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria