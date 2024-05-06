Starliner launch with NASA astronauts from Cape Canaveral: How to stream coverage on iPhone, TV

Starliner, we are ready for you.

As Boeing prepares to launch its Starliner capsule on its first crewed mission as soon as 10:34 p.m. EDT Monday, May 6, from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Who's the Starliner crew? On board the rocket will be two NASA astronauts: Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams, both Navy test pilots. They have each flown in space twice.

Dubbed NASA's Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test Launch, coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. EDT Monday.

What is Boeing's Starliner?

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore pose for the Starliner CFT crew portrait.

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will transport NASA astronauts. The company calls it the Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner, or simply “Starliner." Set to launch no earlier than May 6, 2024, it will make history as the first spacecraft to ferry humans from Space Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral. The launch pad has been the site for historic missions beginning with the Titan rockets in 1965 and including the New Horizons deep space probe, the Voyager spacecraft, and even the Curiosity Mars rover.

Starliner will be launched with the help of a United Launch Alliance (a partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin) Atlas V rocket. The Atlas V rocket has launched from the site since 2002, but this will be the first time it carries astronauts to space.

Who are the NASA astronauts flying into space for Starliner launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida?

The two NASA astronauts flying this commercial crew mission are Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams. Both are Navy test pilots. They have each flown in space twice and both bring a wide variety of experiences to the flight.

Williams was originally a helicopter test pilot before switching to flying jets. She's preparing to fly to space for the third time, as the crew test flight pilot.

This will be Wilmore's third spaceflight as well. Before becoming a NASA astronaut, Wilmore was a U.S. Navy captain, fighter pilot, and test pilot, accumulating more than 8,000 hours of flight time. Wilmore flew the FA-18 Hornet and T-45 Goshawk, playing a role in missions during Operation Desert Storm, Desert Shield and Southern Watch.

Monday, May 6: NASA’s Boeing Starliner crewed flight test

Mission: NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will fly aboard a Boeing Starliner spacecraft and a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station.

Launch: 10:34 p.m. EDT Monday, May 6, 2024

Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Live coverage: Starts at 6:30 p.m. EDT Monday, May 6, at floridatoday.com/space

In Florida, this historic moment can best be seen in person if you're anywhere on the Space Coast (Brevard County) or certain spots in the First Coast or Fun Coast (Volusia County) or the Treasure Coast (Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County).

