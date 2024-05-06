Starliner’s first crewed launch set for Monday from Florida’s Space Coast

Crews are preparing for the first crewed launch of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

The countdown is on for the milestone test launch of the new crew capsule.

The mission aims to send two veteran NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

A United Launch Alliance rocket will be used to launch Starliner from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

