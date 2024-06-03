St. Paul to expand electric vehicle network with East Side project

St. Paul plans to install 10 public Electric Vehicle Spot Network charging stations on the East Side.

The network is provided by the city in partnership with Minneapolis, Xcel Energy and HOURCAR. Each charging station will include two dual-port level 2 chargers, with one dedicated to Evie Carshare, the Twin Cities’ all-electric carshare service, and the other dedicated to public charging.

This summer, construction of five charging stations will start near the following Gold Line stations:

• Mounds Boulevard Station (Third Street and Mounds Boulevard.)

• Earl Street Station (Earl Street and Hudson Road.)

• Etna Station (Etna Street and Wilson Avenue.)

• Hazel Street Station (Hazel Street and Hudson Road.)

• Sun Ray Transit Center (Pederson Street and Hudson Road.)

In the next two years, St. Paul will be working with the community to determine additional locations where construction of EV Spot charging stations would be most useful. This summer, residents will be able to share feedback on both the charging stations and Evie Carshare at both in-person and virtual workshops.

For engagement and construction updates, visit stpaul.gov/EVEastSide.

For EV Spot Charging Gold Line station construction updates, visit stpaul.gov/EVGoldLine.

