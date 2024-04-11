Spring storms are here: Score two compact, super-bright flashlights for $10 each at Amazon

April showers bring May flowers, or so the saying goes — but April also brings nasty weather. Spring is unpredictable, with storms popping up at a moment's notice. Make sure you have flashlights on hand in case you lose power. One of the better deals on the web right now: GearLight LED Flashlights, discounted at Amazon right now.

💰 Why is this a good deal?

You're getting each of these flashlights for just $10. That's a darn good deal, especially when you consider the crazy number of reviews. You won't find a more-reviewed flashlight on Amazon or a better price on the web. The price also includes two protective cases.

🤔 Why do I need this?

Going into storm season, it's always a good idea to have a spare flashlight on hand. That's not the only reason to keep one of these, though: They're small — barely over 6 inches long and just slightly over 1.5 inches in diameter — so you can fit them in your pocket or purse. You can keep one in your car, backpack or emergency kit — they'll go anywhere. The lights run on AAA batteries, so you don't have to worry about keeping them charged up.

Built with military-grade aluminum, these are seriously tough little lights. They can survive a drop from 10 feet and exposure to water. There are five different lighting modes. You can "zoom" the light in and focus on a single spot, or you can let the flashlight shine over a wider area to illuminate as much as possible. The power button is on the bottom, so it's easy to activate with a single hand.

Stay outage-ready and zoom in where you need light most with these compact helpers. (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

We said this is the most-reviewed flashlight on Amazon, and we mean it. It has over 61,000 five-star reviews, so a lot of fans have a lot of good things to say.

👍 Pros

"I bought these to replace older flashlights that had corroded from leaving the batteries in them for too long," said one fan. "I was hoping to find something of similar size and features and thought I'd give these a try. What a great choice. The light is bright, the beam focus can be easily changed with one hand, and the size is just right, not too big or too small. I like them so well I'm going to buy more."

Another homeowner wrote, "These are amazing little flashlights. They are durable, just the right size, and most importantly — they are very bright. Our area was hit by an ice storm back in February with an extended power outage. I'm glad I had my GearLight. We decided to play a game one night, and I stood the flashlight on its end, aimed up at the ceiling; and there was plenty of light for everyone to see."

"I take it camping, have one on my nightstand for emergencies, and I even keep on at work," shared one multitasking user. "The flashlight is small, bright, durable, with an adjustable beam."

👎 Cons

One user said, "The only downside is the bluish cast to the light due to using LED technology. Of the five modes, only the steady bright mode is of use for most cases, but it [doesn't] hurt to have the other modes available."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

