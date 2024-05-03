Have you spotted these cactuses in Arizona? They aren't saguaros. Here's what they are

Amid Arizona's cactus-dominated landscape, some saguaros aren't what they seem — they're actually cellphone towers.

Cellphone towers in Arizona are designed to resemble cactuses, especially the tall treelike saguaros, which disguise them allowing them to blend seamlessly into the desert skyline. This minimizes visual and environmental impacts while providing connectivity.

Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T are among the cellphone providers that placed the antennas strategically to avoid the blight of an unsightly antenna.

In other states, especially in urban areas, some antennas are built to camouflage as palm trees, pines, flag poles, or to blend in seamlessly with tall buildings. But the saguaro design is unique to the Arizona desert.

These 30-foot desert imposters are constructed with materials and colors resembling real cactuses textures and tones. Frequency-friendly fiberglass and faux plant coverings are also used to make the disguise look truly authentic, according to AT&T.

The designs even have a few holes to give the appearance that woodpeckers or other birds pecked burrows into them, blending almost seamlessly into the desert environment.

Some faux saguaros have been implemented in metro Phoenix and Arizona. 150 were implemented in Scottsdale and 45 in Paradise Valley more than a decade ago as part of a plan to improve internet connectivity in those areas, according to RCR Wireless News, which focuses on wireless and mobile industry news.

Residents have also reported seeing them on westbound Loop 101 westbound just past Cave Creek Road and near the intersection of First Avenue and Orange Grove in Tucson.

Scott September with AT&T said the company works closely with the surrounding communities and local officials to collaborate on things like design, location and cost-sharing before deploying the camouflage antennas.

The production of one saguaro tower could take between 6 to 8 weeks, according to AT&T.

"So take a look outside, your connection may be closer than you think — hidden in plain sight!" September said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: These Arizona saguaros aren't what they seem