How to split screen in Mac: Multitask and amp productivity with this easy hack.

If you're a multitasker, you may be prone to having several tabs, browsers and applications open at a time. In fact, your current screen is probably filled with Chrome, Safari, Spotify and then some.

The last thing you want to do is click back and forth between what you have open when you're in the groove of working. You could lose your place or forget what you were doing to begin with. While you can adjust windows manually to fit your screen, there's an easier method to multitask.

Here is how to set up split view on a Mac.

How to do split screen on Mac

Once you have the preferred applications and browsers open, move your cursor to the green dot in the top-left corner of the window. You will be given three options:

"Enter Full Screen"

"Tile Window to Left of Screen"

"Tile Window to Right of Screen"

Select the left or right option for your preferred window. It will then move to the designated side of the screen.

The other side will show the remaining windows you have open. Select the one you want to display by clicking it. That window will then be tiled to the opposite side of your screen.

When you use split view, it creates a new desktop space on your Mac. If you have other things open, they will not be closed. If you want to access them, swipe across your trackpad using three fingers or click "Mission Control" on your keyboard or control strip.

You can have multiple split views open at a time.

If you want to switch a window in split view, move your cursor to the green dot again. It will give you three new options:

"Replace Tiled Window"

"Move Window to Desktop"

"Make Window Full Screen"

Choose "Replace Tiled Window." From there, you can swap out the current one with any others that are open on the original desktop.

To exit split view, select "Move Window to Desktop" and close the final window by clicking the green dot.

