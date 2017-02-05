Special sale slashes prices on Amazon’s best Kindle eReaders and Fire tablets

We recently told you about a special limited-time sale that Amazon was having on one of its most popular Kindle bundles, and tons of people took advantage. If you weren’t one of those lucky bargain hunters, we’ve got some good news and some bad news for you. The bad news is that sale is long gone. But the good news is that Amazon just kicked off a fresh new sale that covers several different Kindle eBook readers and Kindle bundles, as well as two different Fire tablet models!

This special promotion offers savings of between $20 and $45 on each different model, and you’ll find all nine SKUs included in this big sale laid out below. Don’t waste any time though, because these prices are only good while supplies last or until the end of the day on Valentine’s Day.

Fire Tablet, 7" Display, Wi-Fi, 8 GB - Includes Special Offers, Black: $39.99

Fire Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, Wi-Fi, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case: $79.99

Kindle E-reader - Black, 6" Glare-Free Touchscreen Display, Wi-Fi - Includes Special Offers: $59.99

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader - Black, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Built-in Light, W…: $99.99

Kindle Voyage E-reader, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Adaptive Built-in Light, Page…: $179.99

Kindle for Kids Bundle with the latest Kindle E-reader, 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee, Blue Cover…: $79.99

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite 6" E-Reader, Black with Special…: $139.97

Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle 6" E-Reader, Black with Special Offers, Amazon Cover…: $94.97

Kindle Voyage Essentials Bundle including Kindle Voyage 6" E-Reader with Special Offers, Amazon…: $234.97

















Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com