Special glasses needed for safe viewing of April 8 solar eclipse

Experts at NASA have spoken.

When watching the solar or partial eclipse, never look directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection. NASA recommends watchers look through solar viewing glasses that will keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse.

For New Jersey residents, the April 8 solar eclipse will be a partial eclipse — but visibility will still be at 90% — so your eyes will still need protection.

Is it safe to build an eclipse projection viewer?

If you plan to DIY with household items to make a pair of glasses, the answer is No. According to Dr. Ralph Chou, world-renowned expert on eclipse eye safety who wrote the ISO standard for eclipse glasses, household items don't have the density or materials that you need to make a good optical filter designed to keep your eye safe.

What is the safest way to watch the eclipse without solar glasses?

NASA recommends an indirect viewing method by watching a projection of the sun — not looking directly at it. A pinhole projector or a hole punched in an index card that will project an image of the Sun onto a nearby surface. In order to achieve a safe viewing, watchers should do these methods with their back facing the sun.

Where to get free solar eclipse glasses?

Check with your local library. Over four-million pairs of solar-viewing glasses are being distributed for free as part of the Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries (SEAL) project. Check this interactive map to find out if your local library is participating.

Can I use my sunglasses to view the eclipse?

Regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the sun, according to NASA. Camera lens, telescopes, binoculars, or any other optical device that does not have a solar filter are not safe to view the eclipse.

