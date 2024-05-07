SpaceX targeting Wednesday for next Starlink launch from Cape, navigational warnings show

Though SpaceX has yet to announce this mission, Federal Aviation Administration and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warnings indicate the next Starlink rocket launch window will open Wednesday morning at the Cape.

The Falcon 9 liftoff would come on the heels of Monday afternoon's Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. More details:

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Launch window: 10:42 a.m. to 3:13 p.m. Wednesday.

Location: Launch Complex 40.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

On a bright note, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 90% chance of favorable weather, with cumulus clouds posing a potential low-odds threat.

"High pressure over the Atlantic coast will slide southward tomorrow into midweek, bringing the ridge axis across central Florida. The result will be slightly drier conditions with only a slight chance of Cumulus Cloud Rule violation at sea breeze onset during the midday hours," the forecast said.

SpaceX's Starlink missions from Florida's Space Coast fly on southeasterly trajectories and deploy internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 first-stage boosters land on drone ships out at sea, so Central Florida sonic booms should not occur Wednesday.

