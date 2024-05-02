SpaceX successfully launches Maxar Intelligence next-gen satellites

SpaceX Thursday successfully launched two Maxar satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The satellites pictured are the first in the Maxar 500 series, made in Palo Alto, Calif. Photo courtesy of Maxar

May 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched the Maxar 1 mission carrying two next-generation WorldView Legion satellites Thursday in California.

The mission launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at approximately 11:36 a.m. local time. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was used.

The 20th launch and landing of the Falcon 9 first stage was completed by 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

The two satellites launched in the Maxar 1 mission will augment and at some point replace Maxar Intelligence's four satellites that gather data and photos of Earth's surface.

There are six planned WorldView Legion satellites. Once they are all launched, Maxar Intelligence's capacity for collecting 30 cm-class and multispectral imagery will triple.

The WorldView Legion $700 million satellites are next-gen high-performance satellites that allow Maxar to provide imagery and data to intelligence, defense and commercial customers.

They utilize cameras built by Ratheon to provide record panchromatic resolutions of up to 0.29 meters and are able to photograph the same locations 40 times per day.

"WorldView Legion will extend the quality and capability of our industry-leading constellation, redefining Earth observation constellation performance and providing customers with unprecedented access to timely, actionable insights that help drive mission success," said Maxar Intelligence CEO Dan Smoot in a statement.

The company said these Maxar Space Systems-built satellites are the first in the Maxar 500 series, a mid-size platform built in Palo Alto and San Jose, Calif.

Maxar Space Systems CEO Chris Johnson said in a statement, "WorldView Legion and the Maxar 500 series platform is the culmination of decades of experience in building satellites for customer missions. We are excited to reach this important program milestone and look forward to continued partnership on the program."

The satellites will dramatically increase the capacity to revisit rapidly changing areas on Earth up to 15 times per day.