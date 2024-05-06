SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

SpaceX is set to launch 23 Starlink satellites into space from Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday afternoon, similar to the April 17 launch pictured here. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

May 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX is set to launch 23 new Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Monday afternoon.

The space company has set liftoff for 2:14 p.m. EDT, with a secondary time scheduled for 2:48 p.m. A second backup time for the flight would be Tuesday at 11:08 a.m.

It had originally been scheduled for 12:36 p.m., no reason was publicly stated for the delay.

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast Wednesday morning predicted a 90% chance for a "go for launch." Brevard County Emergency Management officials also activated its launch operations support team ahead of liftoff.

It will be the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. Reusing first-stage boosters and their safe return to Earth has driven down the cost of space travel. The first stage originally flew in December 2021 in support of a cargo delivery mission to the International Space Station.

The first stage is expected to land on the Atlantic Ocean-based drone ship Just Read the Instructions, about eight minutes after launch, stationed east of the Bahamas.