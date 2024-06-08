SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit

June 7 (UPI) -- After four delays Friday night, SpaceX sent a batch of 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The company launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the payload from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 9:56 p.m. The delays totally just under two hours.

The satellites entered low-Earth orbit less than an hour from liftoff, joining Starlink's existing fleet of satellites providing wireless Internet service around the globe.

The launch was broadcasted live on SpaceX's social media.

Following a successful first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean 8.5 minutes later.

The launch was the Falcon 9's 16th flight. The reusable first-stage booster previously launched 11 Starlink missions, as well as CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19.

"Falcon 9 lands for the 300th time," SpaceX wrote in a post on X.

