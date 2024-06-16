SpaceX rocket launch: Where to watch Falcon 9 liftoff from Sebastian, Vero Beach

A rush-hour rocket launch? At about the time hundreds of motorists will be heading home from work or dinner out, a SpaceX launch window begins.

A Florida rocket launch is on the horizon this week — maybe two — and the Treasure Coast should get a great view of liftoff, weather permitting. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will potentially lift off Tuesday just after 5 p.m., carrying an Astra 1P satellite and another Falcon 9 rocket will deploy Starlink internet satellites.

Can you see a rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral near Vero Beach or Stuart, Florida? Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, yes, rocket launches from neighboring Space Coast could be visible in the Treasure Coast area.

Below is a calendar for upcoming rocket launches and suggestions on where to watch them from Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County. If there are changes to the launch(es), this story will be updated.

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month of June, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.)

Is there a rocket launch from Florida? Tuesday, June 18: SpaceX Astra 1P/SES-24

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Astra 1P satellite, which will broadcast satellite TV channels across Germany, France and Spain, for Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES.

Launch: 5:35 p.m. EDT Tuesday, June 18

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Live coverage: If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team will provide updates at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before launch time. You can download the free FLORIDA TODAY app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play, or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

When's the next Florida rocket launch? TBA: SpaceX Starlink 10-2 from Cape Canaveral

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will deploy a batch of Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket.

Launch: TBA − SpaceX attempted to launch this mission three times June 12, June 13 and June 14 before operations ceased seconds before the scheduled launch.

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Trajectory: Northeast

Weather radar and forecast for Port St. Lucie, Treasure Coast of Florida

Where can I see a Florida rocket launch in Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County? What does Treasure Coast rocket launch view look like?

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Visibility in Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County, part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Here are some recommended spots, from closest to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center to farthest:

• Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. That includes Melbourne Beach, which borders Indian River County, or from Grant-Valkaria along the Indian River Lagoon.

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Wabasso Beach Park, 1808 Wabasso Beach Road, Wabasso

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Fort Pierce Inlet, 905 Shorewinds Drive

• Blind Creek Beachside North and South, South Ocean Drive or SR A1A on Hutchinson Island in Fort Pierce

• Blue Heron Beach, 2101 Blue Heron Blvd., Fort Pierce

• Frederick Douglass Memorial Park, 3600 S. Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Dollman Park Beachside, 9200 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• Herman's Bay Beach, 7880 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• John Brooks Park Beachside, 3300 S Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Middle Cove Beach, 4600 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Normandy Beach in Jensen Beach

• Pepper Park Beachside, 3302 N. SR A1A, Fort Pierce,

• Walton Rocks Beach, which has a dog park, 6700 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• Waveland Beach, 10350 S. Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• House of Refuge and beach, 301 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., Stuart

• State Road A1A causeway in Stuart

Rocket launch photos from Vero Beach, Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rose into the night sky for an on-time liftoff of 8:32 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40 on May 17, 2024. The rocket launch is seen from the Vero Beach High School commencement ceremony. Onboard is the next batch of Starlink satellites, Starlink 6-59.

Rocket launch photo from Stuart, Florida

Rocket launch photos from Jensen Beach, Florida

Chris Spain photographed the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch Feb. 2, 2019, from Jensen Beach.

Sandra Roeder photographed an early morning rocket launch from her balcony Dec. 10, 2019, in Jensen Beach with her iPhone.

