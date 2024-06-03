SpaceX rocket launch this Tuesday: List of Florida beaches, parks & best views to watch

Anyone up for dinner and a rocket launch? A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will potentially lift off on Tuesday night, carrying Starlink internet satellites.

Weather permitting, the rocket launch will be visible in the sky above the Treasure Coast and Space Coast on the night of Tuesday, June 4. Below is a calendar for upcoming rocket launches and how to watch the SpaceX rocket launch this weekend.

Is there a rocket launch in Florida today? Rocket launch calendar for Florida

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons).

Is SpaceX launching from Florida? Tuesday, June 4: SpaceX Starlink

A National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates a launch window will open Tuesday night for SpaceX's next Starlink mission from the Space Coast.

Here are some details about the upcoming SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch:

Mission: According to a Geospatial and FAA advisory, this will be the Starlink 8-5 mission.

Launch: 8:04 p.m. to 11:58 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 4

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Trajectory: southeast

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. The best view to watch a rocket launch from the Space Coast is along the beach. However, visibility will depend on weather conditions and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches.

If you are viewing the launch along the Indian River in Titusville from Space View Park or Parrish Park, look east directly across the river.

If you are farther south along the Indian River, look northeast.

Playalinda Beach or Canaveral National Seashore is the closest spot to view liftoff because it is almost parallel to Launch Pad 39A. On the beach, look south along the coastline, (you can even see the pad from some spots).

Some hotspots to check out:

Jetty Park Beach and Pier , 400 Jetty Park Road, Port Canaveral. Note, there's a charge to park.

Playalinda Beach , 1000 Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore. Note, there's a charge to park, and access to Canaveral National Seashore isn't always granted depending on capacity and time of day.

Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park , 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville. Note, parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge.

Space View Park , 8 Broad St., Titusville

Sand Point Park , 10 E. Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville

Rotary Riverfront Park , 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville

Alan Shepard Park , 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

Cocoa Beach Pier , 401 Meade Ave. Parking fee varies.

Lori Wilson Park , 1400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Lori Wilson Park has a dog park, by the way.

Sidney Fischer Park , 2200 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

Sebastian Inlet Park , 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

Ambersands Beach Park , 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

South Beach Park , 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

Can I see a rocket from the Treasure Coast? Where can I see a launch in Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County?

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is along the beach.

Visibility in Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County, all part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Here are some recommended spots, from closest to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center to farthest:

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. That includes Melbourne Beach, which borders Indian River County, or from Grant-Valkaria along the Indian River Lagoon.

Sebastian Inlet Park , 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

Wabasso Beach Park , 1808 Wabasso Beach Road, Wabasso

Ambersands Beach Park , 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

South Beach Park , 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

Fort Pierce Inlet , 905 Shorewinds Drive

Blind Creek Beachside North and South, South Ocean Drive or SR A1A on Hutchinson Island in Fort Pierce

Blue Heron Beach , 2101 Blue Heron Blvd., Fort Pierce

Frederick Douglass Memorial Park , 3600 S. Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

Dollman Park Beachside , 9200 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

Herman's Bay Beach , 7880 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

John Brooks Park Beachside , 3300 S Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

Middle Cove Beach , 4600 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

Normandy Beach in Jensen Beach

Pepper Park Beachside , 3302 N. SR A1A, Fort Pierce,

Walton Rocks Beach , which has a dog park, 6700 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

Waveland Beach , 10350 S. Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

House of Refuge and beach , 301 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., Stuart

State Road A1A causeway in Stuart

Watching a rocket launch or waiting for that launch window while at the beach is a pretty Florida thing to do.

In Volusia County, immediately north of Brevard County — home to Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — you can get a great view of a SpaceX, NASA or United Launch Alliance rocket launch.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from here is along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended spots:

South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs. New Smyrna Beach features 17 miles of white sandy beaches. An eclectic and quaint beach town, despite its reputation as the "Shark Bite Capital of the World," New Smyrna Beach has always been a haven for surfers who come for the waves.

Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park , 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach. Bethune Beach, which is 3.5 miles south of New Smyrna Beach and one mile north of the Apollo Beach entrance to Canaveral National Seashore Park, has restrooms, picnic pavilions, showers and nearly 800 feet of beachfront sidewalk, according to Volusia County's site. The nearby riverside park area is across South Atlantic Avenue with tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball and volleyball courts, playground, fishing pier and restrooms. The river by the park can be a great viewing spot for manatees, dolphins and pelicans.

Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore (south of New Smyrna Beach). Canaveral National Seashore runs along Florida's East Coast in Volusia County and Brevard County. To access Apollo Beach, take Interstate 95 to exit 249, then travel east until it turns into State Road A1A. Follow SR A1A south to the park entrance.

Oak Hill riverfront is the southernmost city in South Volusia County.

Sunrise Park , 275 River Road, Oak Hill

Goodrich's Seafood and Oyster House back deck, 253 River Road, Oak Hill

Seminole Rest national historic site , 211 River Road, Oak Hill

Riverbreeze Park , 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill

Mary Dewees Park , 178 N. Gaines St., Oak Hill. Facilities include a rental building, playground, baseball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, outdoor restrooms, pavilions, picnic areas and grills.

Nancy Cummings Park , 232 Cummings St., Oak Hill. Facilities include a playground, baseball field, basketball courts, outdoor pavilion and restrooms.

Jimmie Vann Sunrise Park , 275 River Road, Oak Hill. This location has about 350 feet of beautifully restored shoreline, according to the city of Oak Hill online. Facilities include a pavilion, picnic tables and kayak launching facilities.

A.C. Delbert Dewees Municipal Pier , 243 River Road, Oak Hill. Facilities include a 520-foot observation pier with two covered decks and seating, the city of Oak Hill site states.

Bird Observation Pier on River Road across from A.C. Delbert Municipal Pier (see above). Facilities include a 100-foot observation pier.

