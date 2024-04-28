SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket tonight

It’s a busy weekend for Central Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its second Falcon 9 rocket over the weekend with another batch of Starlink satellites.

It is scheduled to lift off at 5:50 p.m. Sunday from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Backup opportunities will be available on Monday.

This is the 13th flight for the first stage booster for the mission.

It also launched six Starlink missions, OneWeb Launch 16 and EUTELSAT 36D.

After stage separation, the booster will land on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Saturday, SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Galileo mission from Kennedy Space Center.

