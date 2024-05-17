SpaceX plans to launch 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX planned to launch 23 more Starlink satellites from Florida Friday evening at 8:32 p.m. from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex. It would be the 21st mission for the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

May 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to send up another batch of nearly two dozen Starlink satellites from Florida Friday evening.

The company is targeting a liftoff of 8:32 p.m. from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex.

In what's become a routine event a Falcon 9 rocket will put the 23 satellites into low-Earth orbit. The rocket used Friday will be on its 21st mission.

The roughly eight and a half minute flight will end with the Falcon 9 landing in the Atlantic Ocean on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship.

A backup launch window, if needed, is available for 11:30 p.m. More opportunities are scheduled Saturday beginning at 8:06 p.m., according to SpaceX.

According to Harvard-Smithsonian Center astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, there are 5,941 Starlink satellites currently functioning orbiting the Earth to deliver internet connections around the globe.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, chances for favorable launch weather conditions range from 75%-95%. If there's a delay, the chance of favorable conditions goes to 40%-80%.

Previous missions of the Falcon 9 rocket that will be used Friday included GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and 13 Starlink missions.