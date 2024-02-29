SpaceX leap day launch sends Starlink satellites soaring skyward; Crew-8 delayed to Saturday

In a rare leap day launch, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket promptly vanished into hazy skies as viewed from vantage points across Brevard County soon after taking flight Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX's unusual 10:30 a.m. EST Starlink 6-40 morning-hour mission lifted 23 more internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit. After stage separation, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship Just Read the Instructions out on the Atlantic Ocean, completing its 11th mission.

Next up at Cape Canaveral: NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission is now rescheduled for launch at 11:16 p.m. Saturday from pad 39A Kennedy Space Center. A NASA blog post published early Thursday morning explained why.

"Joint teams selected the updated launch opportunity due to unfavorable weather conditions forecast for Friday, March 1, in offshore areas along the flight track of the Dragon spacecraft. High wind and waves along the eastern seaboard have been observed and are forecast to continue through Saturday morning," the blog post said.

"In the unlikely case of an abort during launch or the flight of Dragon, the wind and wave conditions must be within acceptable conditions for the safe recovery of the crew and spacecraft," the post said.

Hazy skies greatly reduced visibility of Thursday morning's SpaceX leap day launch, as viewed from State Road 528 just west of Port Canaveral.

The Crew-8 astronauts aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule are now expected to dock with the International Space Station about 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

Thursday's Starlink mission was the 13th orbital launch from the Space Force installation and neighboring NASA's Kennedy Space Center so far this year. The Space Coast hosted a record-breaking 72 launches last year.

