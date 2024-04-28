SpaceX launching 23 Starlink satellites from Florida this evening

SpaceX is set to launch 23 more of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit this evening (April 28).

The Starlink spacecraft are scheduled to launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today during a four-hour window that opens at 5:50 p.m. EDT (2150 GMT).

SpaceX will webcast the launch live via its account on X, beginning about five minutes before the window opens.

Related: Starlink satellite train: How to see and track it in the night sky

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth for a vertical landing about 8.5 minutes after launch today. It will touch down on the droneship Just Read the Instructions, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It will be the 13th launch and landing for the booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Half of the rocket's previous 12 flights were Starlink missions.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, is scheduled to deploy the 23 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) about 65 minutes after liftoff today.

RELATED STORIES:

— SpaceX launches Starlink satellites on record 20th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket first stage

— 8 ways that SpaceX has transformed spaceflight

— SpaceX launches Crew-8 astronaut mission to International Space Station for NASA (video)

Today's launch is part of a busy weekend for SpaceX. The company launched two of Europe's Galileo navigation satellites on Saturday (April 27). The liftoff was the 20th for that Falcon 9's first stage, tying a SpaceX reuse record.

SpaceX's 30th robotic Dragon cargo mission to the International Space Station for NASA will wrap up today as well. The company's Dragon capsule will depart the orbiting lab at around 1:05 p.m. EDT (1705 GMT), bringing scientific samples and experiments down to Earth. You can watch the undocking live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA.