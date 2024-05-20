SpaceX launches this week: Where to watch them from Daytona, New Smyrna Beach, Oak Hill

If you're hanging out on the beaches, parks or rivers in the Fun Coast of Florida, you're probably already having fun.

Add watching a rocket launch as another fun thing to do this week. Potentially, you'll have multiple chances to do so.

Can you see a rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral in near Daytona Beach or New Smyrna Beach?

Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, yes, rocket launches from neighboring Space Coast could be visible in Volusia County area. Below is a calendar for upcoming rocket launches and suggestions on where to watch them. If there are changes to the launches, this story will be updated.

Is there a rocket launch today in Florida? Rocket launch calendar for Florida missions

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.)

FLORIDA TODAY, a USA TODAY Network-Florida newspaper, provides interactive launch coverage at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission.

When's the next rocket launch near Cape Canaveral, Florida? Wednesday, May 22: SpaceX Starlink

Though SpaceX has not publicly confirmed this mission's existence, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates a rocket launch window will open Wednesday night. More details:

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites.

Launch window: 10:33 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 22, to 3:04 a.m. Thursday, May 23

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

When is there a rocket launch near Kennedy Space Center, Florida? Thursday, May 23: SpaceX Starlink

A National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational advisory indicates another 4½-hour launch window will open Thursday night for a SpaceX Starlink mission.

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a payload of Starlink internet satellites.

Launch: 6:45 p.m. until 11:16 p.m. EDT Thursday, May 23

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No

Booster landing: Drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

When is Starliner launch? No earlier than Saturday, May 25: NASA’s Boeing Starliner crewed flight test

Mission: NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore will fly aboard a Boeing Starliner spacecraft and a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station.

Launch: 3:09 p.m. EDT Saturday, May 25 (postponed after a May 6 scrub).

Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Trajectory: Northeast

Live coverage: Starts at noon Saturday, May 25, at floridatoday.com/space.

Where can I watch rocket launches online?

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team will provide updates at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before launch time or earlier depending on the mission. You can download the free app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

In Volusia County, immediately north of Brevard County — home to Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — you can get a great view of a SpaceX, NASA or United Launch Alliance rocket launch.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from here is along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended spots:

• South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs. New Smyrna Beach features 17 miles of white sandy beaches. An eclectic and quaint beach town, despite its reputation as the "Shark Bite Capital of the World," New Smyrna Beach has always been a haven for surfers who come for the waves.

Dinner and a launch: Perfect for a SpaceX or NASA rocket launch, best waterfront restaurants in Volusia County

• Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach. Bethune Beach, which is 3.5 miles south of New Smyrna Beach and one mile north of the Apollo Beach entrance to Canaveral National Seashore Park, has restrooms, picnic pavilions, showers and nearly 800 feet of beachfront sidewalk, according to Volusia County's site. The nearby riverside park area is across South Atlantic Avenue with tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball and volleyball courts, playground, fishing pier and restrooms. The river by the park can be a great viewing spot for manatees, dolphins and pelicans.

• Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore (south of New Smyrna Beach). Canaveral National Seashore runs along Florida's East Coast in Volusia County and Brevard County. To access Apollo Beach, take Interstate 95 to exit 249, then travel east until it turns into State Road A1A. Follow SR A1A south to the park entrance.

• Oak Hill riverfront is the southernmost city in South Volusia County.

• Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill

• Goodrich's Seafood and Oyster House back deck, 253 River Road, Oak Hill

• Seminole Rest national historic site, 211 River Road, Oak Hill

• Riverbreeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill

• Mary Dewees Park, 178 N. Gaines St., Oak Hill. Facilities include a rental building,playground, baseball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, outdoorrestrooms, pavilions, picnic areas and grills.

• Nancy Cummings Park, 232 Cummings St., Oak Hill. Facilities include a playground, baseball field, basketball courts, outdoor pavilion and restrooms.

• Jimmie Vann Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill. This location has about 350 feet of beautifully restored shoreline, according to the city of Oak Hill online. Facilities include a pavilion, picnic tables and kayak launching facilities.

• A.C. Delbert Dewees Municipal Pier, 243 River Road, Oak Hill. Facilities include a520-foot observation pier with two covered decks and seating, the city of Oak Hill site states.

• Bird Observation Pier on River Road across from A.C. Delbert Municipal Pier (see above). Facilities include a 100-foot observation pier.

