SpaceX launch today: What to know about Starlink mission during double-launch day at Cape

It's a launch doubleheader today at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — kicking off with a lunchtime SpaceX Falcon 9 liftoff!

SpaceX is targeting 12:36 p.m. EDT to launch the Falcon 9 on the Starlink 6-57 mission from Launch Complex 40. Backup opportunities are available until 2:48 p.m., should delays arise.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket. No Central Florida sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a southeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.

Then tonight, NASA and United Launch Alliance are targeting 10:34 p.m. to send astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore into space aboard an Atlas V rocket and Boeing's Starliner capsule. The spacecraft will embark on its first crewed mission to the International Space Station.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX rocket launch today: What to know before liftoff from the Cape