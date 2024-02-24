SpaceX launch today: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day on the Space Coast!

SpaceX is targeting 4:59 p.m. EST to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 6-39 mission from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational warnings show. Backup opportunities are available until 8:57 p.m., if needed.

On a positive note for spectators, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron predicts "go for launch" odds exceeding 95%.

"Very little in the way of cloud cover is expected, so the only concern will be liftoff winds, which should diminish through the afternoon and into the launch window," the squadron's forecast said.

The Falcon 9 will deploy the latest payload of Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket. No local sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a southeastern trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team launch coverage updates on this page, starting about 90 minutes before the launch window opens. When SpaceX's live webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) becomes available about five minutes before liftoff, it will be posted at the top of this page.

For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

