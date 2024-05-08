SpaceX Falcon 9 launch recap: Starlink mission Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center

Launch recap: Scroll down to review live coverage of the Wednesday, May 8, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on the Starlink 6-56 mission.

Gear up for an afternoon SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch today from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team live coverage of the 2:42 p.m. EDT SpaceX Starlink 6-56 mission from pad 39A. The original launch target was 11 a.m. — but the company has announced a trio of delays, pushing liftoff to the end of today's window.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket.

Expect 90% odds of favorable weather, per the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron, with a slight concern of sea breeze-fueled cumulus clouds and a moderate risk of detrimental solar activity.

No Central Florida sonic booms are expected with this mission. After ascending skyward along a southeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea nearly 8½ minutes after liftoff.

Countdown Timer

Watch Falcon 9 launch 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit https://t.co/qxTwCA5an3 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 8, 2024

SpaceX Falcon 9 booster lands

Update 2:50 p.m.: The Falcon 9 first-stage booster just landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean, wrapping up its third mission.

"Blue seas and blue skies for Falcon 9 landing," SpaceX officials said in a tweet.

Blue seas and blue skies for Falcon 9 landing pic.twitter.com/FoXeDd12kj — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 8, 2024

Liftoff!

Update 2:42 p.m.: SpaceX has just launched the Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites from pad 39A at KSC.

Falcon 9 liftoff to send @Starlink satellites to orbit pic.twitter.com/4VpvmDpzVb — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 8, 2024

SpaceX launch webcast begins

Update 2:37 p.m.: SpaceX's launch webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) is now posted above, right below the countdown clock.

Liftoff is scheduled in five minutes from KSC.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch in 10 minutes

Update 2:32 p.m.: Ten minutes before SpaceX's scheduled 2:42 p.m. Falcon 9 launch, the countdown appears to be proceeding as planned. Rocket fueling remains well underway at KSC.

Following is a list of important remaining countdown milestones. T-minus:

7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.

1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.

45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go for launch.”

3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.

0 seconds: Falcon 9 liftoff.

SpaceX booster to land on drone ship

Update 2:27 p.m.: Tonight's mission marks only the third flight for this Falcon 9 first-stage booster, SpaceX reported — a paltry sum in this day and age.

The booster previously launched Crew-8 in March and a Starlink mission. Following stage separation, crews expect the booster to land on the SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean 8 minutes, 18 seconds after liftoff.

SpaceX: Rocket and weather 'go for launch'

Update 2:17 p.m.: "Vehicle and Florida weather are currently go for launch," SpaceX officials announced in a tweet.

Falcon 9 propellant load has started for our first planned @Starlink launch of today. Vehicle and Florida weather are currently go for launch → https://t.co/1YebnCFUS3 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 8, 2024

SpaceX Falcon 9 fueling now underway

Update 2:07 p.m.: SpaceX just announced that Falcon 9 fueling is underway at pad 39A.

That means this afternoon's Starlink countdown is now locked in to lift off at 2:42 p.m. without further delays, or else the launch must be postponed.

ULA rolling Atlas V off pad nearby

Update 1:56 p.m.: FLORIDA TODAY Photographer/Videographer Craig Bailey snapped this photo of United Launch Alliance crews rolling the Atlas V rocket and Boeing Starliner capsule off the pad at nearby Launch Complex 41.

ULA plans to replace a troublesome liquid-oxygen self-regulating solenoid relief valve, and the new Starliner launch target is no earlier than 6:16 p.m. May 17.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and Starliner capsule are rolled back to the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station FL Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The rocket is being rolled back to replace a malfunctioning pressure regulation valve on a liquid oxygen tank. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

SpaceX pre-launch heat index soars to 96

Update 1:30 p.m.: The mercury has reached 90 degrees — with a balmy heat index of 96 — at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the National Weather Service reported.

The temperature has exceeded the NWS afternoon forecast high by four degrees. Other meteorological observations: partly cloudy skies; a 9 mph south wind; and 10-mile visibility.

Brevard County announced a burn ban at 12:18 p.m., prohibiting bonfires, campfires and open burning amid ongoing dry weather conditions that boost wildfire risks.

Due to ongoing drought conditions, favorable to the eruption of wildfires, Brevard County has implemented a ban on open burning, such as bonfires, campfires, trash burning and other incineration, throughout the county effective 5/8/24.



Press release: https://t.co/hq7rqwXzZL pic.twitter.com/Q4Wfd2BPgx — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) May 8, 2024

SpaceX prepping for 2nd launch in 2 days at Cape

Update 1 p.m.: SpaceX's last launch from Florida's Space Coast occurred less than 48 hours ago.

That's when the Starlink 6-57 mission lifted off at 2:14 p.m. Monday from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Like today's Falcon 9 is programmed to do, that rocket propelled 23 broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit on a southeasterly trajectory.

SpaceX to launch 2nd rocket later today

Update 12:30 p.m.: Tonight, SpaceX crews are scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

That 10:48 p.m. EDT mission will lift 20 Starlink satellites — including 13 with direct-to-cell communication capabilities — into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, making company history. It marked the first time the same booster flew three separate missions.

SpaceX delays launch for a third time

Update 11:56 a.m.: SpaceX has announced a third delay, pushing today's liftoff attempt back to the tail end of the 2:42 p.m. launch window.

If needed, more launch opportunities are available Thursday starting at 10:16 a.m.

Launch to occur amid summertime weather

Update 11:45 a.m.: The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies, a high near 86, and southeast wind of 10 to 15 mph this afternoon at adjacent Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Gusts may reach as high as 20 mph.

Today through Friday will bring the warmest weather much of East-Central Florida has experienced this year — with record high temperatures in the forecast, a NWS tweet said.

05/08 | Today through Friday will be the warmest much of east central Florida has been to date with the low to upper 90s and record high temperatures forecast. Here's a look at the maximum temperatures to date across east central Florida and the record highs for each day. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/AcjkN74SYA — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) May 8, 2024

SpaceX announces another launch delay

Update 11:18 a.m.: Another delay: SpaceX is now targeting 2:10 p.m. for today's launch.

SpaceX launch prep underway in Brevard

Update 11 a.m.: Despite today's delayed liftoff target, Brevard County Emergency Management officials have activated the agency's launch operations support team ahead of SpaceX’s upcoming Falcon 9 launch.

5/8/24 9:49 AM | We have activated our launch operations support team in preparation for the SpaceX Falcon9 launch. Window: 10:42 AM - 2:42 PM pic.twitter.com/u7JuruHHHd — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) May 8, 2024

Launch to occur just north of Starliner pad

Update 10:35 a.m.: Today's SpaceX Starlink mission at KSC's pad 39A will lift off within easy eyeshot of nearby Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

That's where a United Launch Alliance Atlas V will launch NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the International Space Station during the inaugural crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

After a Monday scrub, that historic Starliner launch will now occur no earlier than 6:16 p.m. May 17.

SpaceX delays launch to 1:34 p.m.

Update 10:05 a.m.: We've got a 2½-hour launch delay. SpaceX just announced the new target liftoff time is 1:34 p.m.

The company has not publicly cited a reason for the delay.

SpaceX launch countdown timeline

Update 9:50 a.m.: Following is a list of SpaceX’s upcoming countdown key events. T-minus:

38 minutes: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load.

35 minutes: Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.

16 minutes: Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.

7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.

1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.

45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch.

3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.

0 seconds: Liftoff.

Space Force: 90% 'go for launch' weather

Update 9:29 a.m.: Additional details from the 45th Weather Squadron's SpaceX Starlink 6-56 forecast:

"The high-pressure ridge axis is now positioned across central Florida and will remain in place for the next few days," the forecast said.

"Moisture extent is limited to the very lowest levels of the atmosphere, so there will be only a slight chance of Cumulus Cloud Rule violation at sea breeze onset during the midday hours," the forecast said.

For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

