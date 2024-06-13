SpaceX launch today: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

Will Invest 90L's rainy, cloud-generating impacts thwart SpaceX from launching a Falcon 9 rocket for a second straight day?

Stay tuned this afternoon. SpaceX is targeting 4:46 p.m. EDT to launch the Starlink 10-2 mission from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Backup opportunities are available until 6:40 p.m.

SpaceX stood down from its initial Wednesday launch attempt as thick cloud cover and showers shrouded the Cape. Today, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron only pegs the odds of favorable weather throughout the launch window at 25%, warning of anvil clouds, cumulus clouds and surface electric fields.

No Central Florida sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a northeasterly trajectory, the Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket. The first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team launch coverage updates on this page, starting about 90 minutes before the launch window opens. When SpaceX's live webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) becomes available about five minutes before liftoff, it will be posted below the countdown clock.

