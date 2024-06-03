SpaceX to launch new Starlink group on Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX plans to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites Tuesday night, according to Geospatial Navigational Warning and a Federal Aviation Administration warning.

The launch window runs from 8:04 p.m. until 11:58 p.m. EDT. While SpaceX tends to launch earlier in the allotted launch window, various factors − such as weather − play a part in the final timing.

This will be the first launch of June from the Cape, and the 42nd launch of the year.

The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40, and travel in a southeast trajectory. Eight and a half minutes following liftoff, the Falcon 9 first stage booster will land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. Local sonic booms are not expected.

As SpaceX has yet to confirm this mission, the identity of the booster is unknown.

However, the FAA lists this mission as Starlink 8-5, which would make it the fifth batch made in the group eight Starlink satellites. Until this mission, SpaceX had been launching group six satellites from the Space Coast.

Brooke Edwards is a Space Reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX to launch Starlink Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral, Florida