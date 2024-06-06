SpaceX launch: Elon Musk hails ‘epic achievement’ as Starship returns to Earth

Elon Musk’s Starship has successfully returned to Earth for the first time, completing its fourth mission and several critical tests before splashing into the ocean.

Billionaire Elon Musk hailed the “epic achievement” as the rocket made it back into the planet’s atmosphere after its three previous test flights ended with a fiery explosion for the 400ft tall launcher.

Engineers at the rocket company used today’s test flight to demonstrate the two-stage spacecraft’s reusable technology by performing a “soft” landing at sea with its Superheavy booster in the Gulf of Mexico.

The main Starship module then coasted through space, before returning to Earth and splashing down in the Indian Ocean - although it lost a few pieces of rocket along the way.

“Despite loss of many tiles and a damaged flap, Starship made it all the way to a soft landing in the ocean,” Mr Musk said.

The mission blasted off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, at 7.50am US central time, 1.50pm UK time.

The previous Starship mission in March saw Mr Musk’s rocket reach orbit and sail around the planet, although it disintegrated as it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere.

Today’s successful re-entry paves the way for further tests of the rocket’s landing systems, before the company attempts crewed flights for NASA. The US space agency plans to use Starship for its Artemis III mission to return humans to the Moon by 2026.

Mr Musk, meanwhile, believes the rocket system could be used to take humans to Mars and beyond.

The livestream has now ended but you can rewatch the launch below:

03:50 PM BST

That’s all for today

Thank you for joining us and we look forward to seeing you again for SpaceX’s next Starship mission.

03:24 PM BST

NASA administrator congratulates SpaceX

Senator Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA, has congratulated SpaceX on completing several crucial milestones for its mission to the Moon:

Congratulations SpaceX on Starship’s successful test flight this morning! We are another step closer to returning humanity to the Moon through Artemis—then looking onward to Mars.

03:12 PM BST

“Starship made it to splashdown” says Musk

Starship made it all the way to a soft landing in the sea, Elon Musk has said.

“Despite loss of many tiles and a damaged flap, Starship made it all the way to a soft landing in the ocean!”

Despite loss of many tiles and a damaged flap, Starship made it all the way to a soft landing in the ocean!



Congratulations @SpaceX team on an epic achievement!! https://t.co/UnXbnmZ2pE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2024

With that, it appears today’s launch went almost totally as planned, a huge boost for SpaceX as it aims to take people to the Moon in less than two years.

Still, the rocket appeared to suffer some substantial damage to its flaps on its final descent, suggesting there are still significant changes needed before its next flight.

The rocket was ultimately lost as planned at sea, but just getting that far represents a major leap forward.

03:05 PM BST

Musk gives a thumbs up

In mission control, Musk celebrates the return of Starship

Musk

02:56 PM BST

Starship crashes into the ocean

Despite losing camera footage thanks to a cracked and damaged lens, Starship appeared to make it almost all the way back to Earth - returning to sub-sonic speeds and attempting its flip manoeuvre and landing burn.

While the picture was almost totally lost for the last few minutes thanks to debris damaging the camera, the test looked like an almost total success for SpaceX.

The rocket splashed down as hoped in the Indian Ocean, firing up its engines and hitting the sea.

02:51 PM BST

Huge cheers as Starship plunges to Earth

We thought we had lost her... Starship’s cameras briefly stopped working but the livestream is back and the rocket still appears to be in one piece - for now!

SpaceX

02:49 PM BST

Starship flaps begin to fall apart

Starship is hurtling to Earth with plasma all around, although the rocket’s flaps are beginning to disintegrate... suggesting it may not make it back in one piece...

Starship

02:32 PM BST

Starship begins its descent

The rocket will begin falling at five miles per second, creating a blanket of plasma around the ship that will lead to a communications blackout.

So while there are some updates now, the feed could soon lose signal again - the ship is currently travelling at more than 25,000 kilometres per hour.

Starship

02:28 PM BST

Starship livestream is back

The rocket is continuing to sail through space preparing for re-entry.

02:20 PM BST

‘Successful soft landing’ says Elon Musk

The billionaire seems happy with the progress of the mission so far after Starship’s Superheavy engine returned to Earth.

Successful soft landing of the Starship Super Heavy rocket booster! https://t.co/fIYuvYuuPH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2024

02:15 PM BST

ICYMI: The moment of lift off

Starship blasted off as planned at 1.50pm, successfully reaching space on its fourth test flight:

02:10 PM BST

Here’s a full video of the moment of splashdown

Superheavy plunged back to Earth before its Raptor engines reignited and slowed its descent for a soft landing at sea:

Super Heavy has splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico pic.twitter.com/hIY3Gkq57k — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 6, 2024

02:08 PM BST

Stream paused as we await Starship’s return

SpaceX’s livestream is taking a break while the rocket coasts through space and we await its return to Earth’s atmosphere.

01:59 PM BST

Superheavy has successful “splashdown”

SpaceX’s superheavy rocket has landed successfully in the Gulf of Mexico for the first time, conducting a “soft” splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

While the rocket has now been lost, getting back to Earth more-or-less in one piece was crucial for SpaceX as it demonstrates the vehicle can be re-used.

Huge cheers from SpaceX’s engineers and staff.

01:53 PM BST

Starship booster disconnects

Starship’s Superheavy booster has successfully disconnected and has begun falling back to Earth...

This moment is critcal for SpaceX, which is hoping it can guide the Superheavy rocket back to the planet and land it for re-use.

For now, the booster rocket will try to land “softly” in the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX

01:51 PM BST

Starship at Max-Q

The moment of maximum strain on the rocket... it is now flying faster than the speed of sound

01:50 PM BST

Blast off!

Starship has lift off!

SpaceX

SpaceX

01:49 PM BST

T-Minus 1 minute

Starship is now fully loaded with propellant...

01:45 PM BST

T-Minus 5 minutes

Starship just a few minutes from launch, SpaceX can hold the launch for up to 30 minutes in the event of any last minute concerns.

01:39 PM BST

Starship on the launch pad

Starship on the launch pad this morning - SpaceX

SpaceX

01:35 PM BST

SpaceX planning splashdown in the Indian Ocean

SpaceX has a guide on how today’s flight is expected to go - should things go to plan:

Starship will fly a similar trajectory as the previous flight test, with a targeted splashdown of the Ship in the Indian Ocean pic.twitter.com/QDgbLSWYke — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 6, 2024

01:22 PM BST

SpaceX’s livestream has begun

SpaceX has begun its live coverage of the upcoming Starship launch:

01:15 PM BST

Pictures from Boca Chica this morning

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship as it is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica - AP

People watch the SpaceX Starship as it stands on the launch pad ahead of its fourth flight test from Starbase - AFP

Onlookers watch as SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight - AP

Starship

Starship

12:50 PM BST

Starship begins loading fuel

SpaceX has Tweeted that its rocket has been given the go-ahead to start loading propellant:

The Starship team is go for prop load — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 6, 2024

Propellant load of the Ship is now underway — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 6, 2024

12:40 PM BST

How SpaceX’s mission should play out

SpaceX has designed Starship to be a reusable rocket, meaning the craft can return to Earth after completing its mission. Using its engines, the rocket should be able to land vertically after plummeting down from orbit.

12:19 PM BST

Starship launch delayed by 50 minutes

The launch time for Starship has been pushed back until 1.50pm, SpaceX has said, eating into the two hour launch window which starts as 7.00 am local time.

However, weather conditions appear fine in Texas, with SpaceX saying they are “95pc favourable”.

Now targeting 7:50 a.m. CT for launch of Starship's fourth flight test. Weather conditions are 95% favorable. The webcast will go live ~30 minutes ahead of liftoff → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/Qf8bnsvysd — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 6, 2024

11:48 AM BST

More details on Musk’s superheavy Starship rocket

Made up of two stages, Starship is the tallest rocket ever built at nearly 400 ft and the heaviest launcher to reach space.

The lower booster section, which stands 232 ft tall, will separate after just over two minutes of flying time, and in theory should then be able to return to earth on its own power. The Super Heavy section has 33 Raptor engines, with 13 in the centre and 20 around the perimeter.

The upper Starship module is 165 ft tall and has its own engines and is designed to return to Earth’s atmosphere after reaching space.

11:20 AM BST

Boeing successfully launches crewed Starliner

While SpaceX is going to be making all the headlines, there was another landmark space launch this week worthy of note.

On Wednesday, Boeing and rocket business ULA completed a successful first launch of Boeing’s Starliner rocket carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on a mission to the International Space Station.

The launch had been long delayed after a series of technical hitches, but it marks a crucial moment in Boeing and ULA’s effort to challenge SpaceX.

The Starliner craft is expected to reach the ISS later today. Elon Musk was quick to congratulate his rival’s on their successful blast off.

Congratulations on a successful launch! https://t.co/DiwBo6LheW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2024

11:04 AM BST

Today’s Starlink mission objectives

After three previous missions focused on getting Starship into space, today’s flight will test out technologies aimed at getting it back in one piece.

Critical to SpaceX’s technology are reusable boosters and rocket modules, which can return to earth in their own power and land vertically using their engines.

The company has already demonstrated the system on its smaller Falcon 9 rockets, which can land back on earth or at sea.

Here is what SpaceX says about today’s mission:

The fourth flight test turns our focus from achieving orbit to demonstrating the ability to return and reuse Starship and Super Heavy. The primary objectives will be executing a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico with the Super Heavy booster, and achieving a controlled entry of Starship. To accomplish this, several software and hardware upgrades have been made to increase overall reliability and address lessons learned from Flight 3.

Launch tmrw morning at 7:20 Texas time pic.twitter.com/CJJTyPvT8L — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2024

10:57 AM BST

Good morning Boca Chica

And welcome to our coverage of today’s Starship launch.

It is bright and early in Boca Chica, Texas, and the giant rocket is on the launchpad ready for a two-hour launch window this afternoon – starting at 1pm British Summer Time.

This morning’s test is critical for realising NASA’s goal of returning mankind to the Moon for the first time in 50 years. The US space agency is planning a return by September 2026.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.