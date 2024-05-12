SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites from Florida as Northern Lights continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is targeting a Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida Sunday night as the Northern Lights are expected to continue beautifying the night sky.

The rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:53 p.m. with backup opportunities until 12:11 a.m.

The private space flight company said the first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and nine Starlink missions. It will be the stage booster’s 15th flight.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. If needed, a backup launch will be available on May 13 at 8:59 p.m.

With the Northern Lights dazzling the sky in uncommon areas, such as Florida, it’s possible the launch could see the auroras from space. According to the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, we could see storms of G4 or greater strength on Sunday.

Here is the SWPC’s aurora forecast for Sunday, with the areas in red indicating the greatest chance of seeing the Northern Lights.

The aurora forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2024. (NOAA SWPC)



