SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites from Florida on Tuesday morning

SpaceX is set to launch yet another batch of its Starlink internet satellites from Florida on Tuesday morning (May 28).

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to loft 23 Starlink spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday during a four-hour window beginning at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT).

SpaceX will webcast the launch live via its X account, beginning about five minutes before the window opens.

The launch had originally been targeted for Monday (May 27), but SpaceX stood down from the attempt.

The Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth about 8 minutes after launch, if all goes according to plan, landing on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

It will be the 10th launch and landing for this particular first stage, according to a SpaceX mission description. Six of its nine flights to date have been Starlink missions.

The Falcon 9's upper stage will continue carrying the 23 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, where they will be deployed about 65 minutes after liftoff.

Tuesday's launch will be SpaceX's 53rd orbital mission of the year already, and its 37th of 2024 dedicated to building out the Starlink megaconstellation, which currently consists of nearly 6,000 operational satellites.

And there are many more flights to come: SpaceX plans to launch about 150 missions this year, company representatives have said.