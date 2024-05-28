SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to light up Cape Canaveral morning sky after standing down Monday

It's launch day again! SpaceX scrubbed the Starlink mission Monday, May 27, after moving the launch attempt to the end of the allotted launch window. SpaceX did not give a reason for standing down from the Memorial Day liftoff.

Today, SpaceX will attempt again to launch the Starlink 6-60 mission, which is a batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites.

Liftoff is targeted for 7:30 a.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Launch Complex 40. If SpaceX cannot launch at that time, backup opportunities are available until 11:28 a.m. EDT.

After eight and a half minutes into the flight, the Falcon 9 booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. No local sonic booms are expected.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, weather conditions for the launch window are predicted to be 85-90% favorable.

Brooke Edwards is a Space Reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch Starlink from Cape Canaveral early Tuesday