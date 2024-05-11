ORLANDO, Fla. - SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites bound for low-Earth orbit on Sunday evening.

The launch is scheduled to take place from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Liftoff is set for 8:11 p.m. ET, with additional opportunities available until 12:11 a.m. ET on Monday, May 13. Backup windows are also available on Monday, May 13, starting at 7:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately five minutes before liftoff.

This mission marks the 15th flight for the first stage booster, which has previously supported missions such as SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and nine Starlink launches.

Upon stage separation, the first stage is expected to make a controlled landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, located in the Atlantic Ocean.