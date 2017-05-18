Spaceflight buys Rocket Lab Electron launch for a small satellite sampler

Seattle-based Spaceflight says it’s struck a deal to buy the full capacity of a single Electron rocket launch from L.A.-based Rocket Lab, so it can send other ventures’ small satellites into orbit at cut-rate prices. The dedicated-rideshare mission follows the model that Spaceflight set with SpaceX for a Falcon 9 launch, now expected to go up next year. Rocket Lab has been developing its carbon-composite Electron rocket for months, with an eye toward offering orbital launches for $5 million. The Electron’s first test launch is scheduled next week in New Zealand. Spaceflight and Rocket Lab haven’t yet set a date for the rideshare launch, but it’s likely to be sometime next year. Got a satellite you want to put in a sun-synchronous orbit? Check out Spaceflight’s price list.
More from GeekWire:
- Elysium Space and Seattle’s Spaceflight plan to spread loved ones’ ashes in orbit
- Spaceflight signs up Google’s Terra Bella for satellite launch on SpaceX rocket
- Moon Express wins thumbs-up from XPRIZE for multimillion-dollar lunar launch
- Citing schedule slips, Spaceflight rebooks 89 satellites on SpaceX’s launch list