Space Foundation Discovery Center ready to reopen

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Space Foundation Discovery Center (SFDC) is preparing to reopen to the community after a $3.5 million expansion and renovation. The grand re-opening will be on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m.

SFDC is ready to unveil eight new exhibits, including the Drone Zone and the Boeing Additive Manufacturing Space Laboratory. In addition to these new features, the center showcases a redesign of the Lockheed Martin Mars Robotics Laboratory and the Northrop Grumman Science Center, which houses the Science On a Sphere display system.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

“Something is always changing in space,” explained Rachel English, Senior Curator at the Space Foundation Discovery Center. “We’re always learning something new. We’re building something new; we’re trying new things and so the Discovery Center really tries to reflect that, and we just want everyone to feel like they are a part of this space mission.”

The Discovery Center has been closed since November, updating all of their exhibits, adding new labs, and renovating the entire space.

The renovation also includes upgraded state-of-the-art flooring and electrical system improvements. Two Colorado-based artists, Molly McClure and Juls Mendoza, have completed inspirational murals throughout the renovated space.

