SouthCoast Wind's plans for Somerset could involve two stations: 5 things to know

SWANSEA — SouthCoast Wind representatives detailed the offshore wind farm proposal they plan to connect to a substation in Brayton Point, suggesting the site could potentially hold two substations, at a meeting held in Swansea on Thursday.

A handful of residents present at the Swansea Senior and Community Center heard speakers describe the yearslong, study-intensive process to bring the project to life, and the potential for future projects.

SouthCoast Wind has leased over 127,000 acres of federal waters to build its wind energy farm. It plans to deliver the electricity via undersea cable to a substation in Brayton Point, which will convert the current and feed it into the power grid. The project could start construction in 2025.

“Working on this project for almost four years, the community is starting to grasp it," said Kelsey Perry, community liaison manager for SouthCoast Wind. “Their questions are so high-level. ... I am starting to feel like the community is more ready for this.”

Here are five things to know about the plan and the meeting:

A map of the Atlantic Ocean shows SouthCoast Wind's lease area highlighted in blue, with lines showing where undersea cables would extend to Somerset and Falmouth, displayed at a meeting held in Swansea on April 4, 2024.

What is SouthCoast Wind’s lease area like?

The area is 30 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, sandwiched between areas leased by Beacon Wind and Vineyard Wind.

It would be home to 149 wind turbines, each set 1 nautical mile apart in a grid. Together, they would generate 2,400 megawatts of electricity.

By comparison, when it was operational, the Brayton Point Power Station coal-fired plant generated just under 1,600 megawatts.

Detail from a map provided by SouthCoast Wind shows the company's plan to build an electrical substation at Brayton Point in Somerset.

What would the substation on Brayton Point be like?

SouthCoast Wind is leasing 10 acres of Brayton Point on which to build its substation to convert direct current coming from the wind farm to alternating current that it will feed into the power grid. It would receive 1,200 megawatts of electricity — half of what the farm can generate.

Just over 122 miles of 13-inch cable would terminate at the station, which would be a small, unmanned building with little visual impact from neighbors. After construction, noise would be essentially undetectable.

“We’ll have a much smaller footprint on the site compared to the coal plant and other recent uses,” said Perry. “It is important for us to be a good neighbor. That is at top of our mind as we look to come and be part of this new future for Brayton Point.”

Images from SouthCoast Wind show the visual impact of the company's proposed electrical substation at Brayton Point in Somerset.

Could there be a second substation? Maybe.

Due to transmission limits from ISO New England, SouthCoast Wind would only be able to deliver half its farm’s potential power to Brayton Point. Perry said the company is in the early stages of planning a second substation in Falmouth to accept the other 1,200 megawatts — but she noted that Cape Cod’s grid infrastructure is poor, making that option less viable.

Lawrence Mott, transmissions development manager for SouthCoast Wind, said Brayton Point on the other hand has ample room to build a second substation to take the other 1,200 megawatts. In fact, he said, the company’s substation construction plans already lay the groundwork to make building a second station easier, should that become an option later.

What are the environmental impacts?

Mott said the energy cost of each wind turbine — the total of what's required to acquire all its components and build it — is paid off within 12 to 14 months, “and then it is contributing more energy to our use than it took to produce it.” Each turbine has a design life of 25 to 28 years, he said.

Residents had questions about the dredging of the Lees River required to lay the undersea cable. The process uses a “jet sled” towed along the seabed that simultaneously plows a narrow furrow and feeds the cable into it.

Kyle Cassidy, marine science permitting manager at SouthCoast Wind, noted that studies show any sediment disturbed by the process settles fairly quickly without spreading.

He also said his team has a benthic modeling plan that conducts multiple surveys over at least three years to gauge any possible effects on aquatic wildlife.

From left, Kyle Cassidy, Lawrence Mott and Kelly Smith of SouthCoast Wind show a slide from a presentation about the SouthCoast Wind 1 project, at a public meeting held at the Swansea Senior and Community Center on April 4, 2024.

SouthCoast Wind looking for local contractors

Though the substation would be unmanned, Perry stressed the potential for local jobs during the construction phase.

Its contractors would issue requests for proposals from subcontractors, and "from there, that’s where more of the local opportunities will start to flow,” she said. "Logistics, or ironwork, even things like catering or cleaning when it comes to what’s happening on the site. ... There’s a lot of contracting opportunities to come.”

She said local companies interested should sign up on the SouthCoast Wind website to be added to a list of potential contractors or suppliers.

“We only have a few Somerset businesses that are signed up right now, and I don’t think any Swansea businesses are signed up as of late,” she said.

