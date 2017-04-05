SoundPEATS are like AirPods, but they’re only $44 and you can actually buy them

We just went to one of those nifty websites that tracks the global availability of Apple’s AirPods. Guess how many stores in North America had AirPods in stock at the time of this writing. That’s right, exactly zero. That means if you want AirPods anytime soon, you’ll have to buy them on Amazon and pay a premium. Here’s another option: check out the SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds. These cord-free earbuds cost less than one-third as much as AirPods, and they offer a similar truly wireless experience. They’re also in stock on Amazon and shipping right now, which might be the most important thing.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

【Truly Wireless】: Now you can enjoy a truly wireless headset,which will set you free from long cables. Cable-free means no more worries about the cord bouncing, tapping, or rubbing on something. It means no more noise when you move, and no more cords stuck to your neck when you sweat.

【Stereo Mode/Mono Mode 】: The headset contains two pieces which can be used separately by you and someone you want to share it with, meaning you can share the same music/movies/TV(within reasonable distance), and can enjoy the stereo sound by using both earpieces. You can also use one of them, and enjoy the music world with just one earpiece.

【Secure, Comfortable and Lightweight】: Earbuds are durable, fashionable and comfortable, and come with three size ear tips (S/M/L), suitable for most peoples ears. Ultra lightweight, (weighing less than 0.2 oz), they provide comfortable listening for hours.

【Advanced Bluetooth 4.1 and Charging Innovation】:Bluetooth 4.1 Technology lets you enjoy the Frequent High-Fidelity Super Clear Sound, and with the AB1511J Bluetooth Chipset, you can enjoy fast speed and stable connectivity；Portable charging case, urtra lightweight with ergonomic design, convenience and easy to take ; You could use it to fully charged your wireless earbuds for 3 time ,simply 1 Hour quick charged the case in advance

【One-Year Warranty】:We warrant this device 12 MONTHS from date of the original purchase for manufacturer defects. If the device fails due to a manufacturing defect, please contact seller directly to initiate return and warranty process.

SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds, True Wireless Stereo Bluetooth 4.1 Headphones with Charging box Co…: $47.99

