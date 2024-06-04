Sony PlayStation VR2 Headset Is On Sale for the Cheapest Price We’ve Ever Seen

With the popularity of VR headsets for gaming, like the Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro, Sony has their own next-generation headset and it’s on sale for its all-time lowest price ever.

On sale for $449 (reg. $550) at Walmart, the Sony PlayStation VR2 is a virtual reality headset that works with the PS5 to deliver immersive gaming experiences. You use your head, eyes and hands to interact with a virtual world with 110-degree field of view that makes you feel like you’re inside of a game.

Please note: You need a PS5 to use the Sony PSVR2 headset.

And since its from Walmart, you’ll get the PSVR2 shipped to your home for free as soon as it’s available if you’re a Walmart+ member.

If you’re not a member, then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of everything the retailer’s rewards program has to offer with perks, such as free and fast delivery; fuel discounts; streaming access to Paramount+; additional savings with early access to exclusive deals and much more. Learn more about Walmart+ here.

Meanwhile, Sony’s VR headset is on sale at Target and Amazon, as well.

Inside of the headset, you’ll find a dual-screen design that provides 4K Ultra HD visuals and eye tracking for each of your eyes. It also comes with a pair of Sony’s “Sense” controllers next-level haptic feedback, so you can control and feel all of the action in game.

The PSVR2 is ideal for VR2 compatible games and experiences, such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, Resident Evil Village and more — all sold separately. Check out a list of games available at Walmart here.

Aside from the PSVR2, the Sony PS5 Slim is on sale for $449, or $51 off, at Walmart, while the hard-to-find PS Portal handheld remote player is in stock at the retailer too. Both pieces of hardware are compatible with the Pulse Explorer Wireless Earbuds and the PS Access Controller.

The Sony PlayStation VR2 Headset is on sale for $449, or $100.99 off its list price, at Walmart, Target and Amazon. Until then, watch an overview trailer for the VR headset below:

