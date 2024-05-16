The Sony PlayStation Portal Is Back In Stock: Here’s Where To Pick One Up Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Although it was released back in Nov. 2023, the Sony PlayStation Portal has been sold out just about everywhere. Thanks to high demand, the remote player just can’t seem to stay on store shelves with third-party retailers selling it for double, sometimes even triple, its list price.

However, retailers like Target, Amazon, Walmart and PlayStation Direct finally have the gaming device back in stock for just $199. If you’ve been itching to get your hands on the PS Portal, now is the best time to get one — especially with Father’s Day just around the corner.

$199

Buy: PlayStation Portal On Amazon

The PS Portal is a compact handheld device that works as a remote player for the Sony PlayStation 5. Just sync it to your video game console to mirror gameplay over Wi-Fi. The PS Portal is handy if you want to play “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” or “Helldivers 2” in the bedroom or your backyard when someone else in your family is watching TV in the living room. You just need to have a PS5 to use the PS Portal.

Here’s a few specs: The PS Portal supports gaming up to 60FPS (Frames Per Second) at 1080p HD resolution, while its crisp and clear 8-inch LCD touchscreen display makes gameplay sharp and detailed. It comes with a single USB-C port for charging and a standard 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones.

Unfortunately, the PS Portal doesn’t include built-in Bluetooth. But you can pair the Sony Pulse Elite Wireless Headset or Sony Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds via PS Link, or you can use an adaptor to sync wireless headphones. Meanwhile, two sides of the display are flanked with Sony’s DualSense wireless controllers with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

At $199, the Sony PlayStation Portal is back in stock and now available at Target, Amazon, Walmart and PlayStation Direct. In the meantime, watch a trailer for Sony’s remote player, below:

