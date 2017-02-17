Sony Could Follow Nintendo Switch Design, Patent Shows

Some manufacturers are catching up on Android 7.0 Nougat updates that never hit devices.

Sony could follow the Nintendo Switch model for a future device, a patent image uploaded by a user in the video game forum NeoGAF spotted by IGN shows.

The user, who cited the images to a Japanese blog said the patent, which shows a handheld device, was filed in 2015 but was recently published.

Here’s what the patent looks like:

The blog cited by the user shows more images of the patent.

The Sony patent looks like the side pieces are detachable, similar to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. However, they sides are not completely removed in the patent images.

The gadget looks like a tablet or large display screen with two controller halves on the sides.

“Looks like a controller for use with a smartphone/tablet, not really a handheld. At least,that's what it makes me think of,” said one user who replied to the forum.

“Looks like a tablet controller although I wouldn't be surprised if PS5 is a Switch like device,” said another user. Others pointed out it looked like another version of the PS Vita.

Patents are filed all the time, so it’s not sure whether Sony will follow through with this idea.

Nintendo Switch Release

The Nintendo Switch will release March 3 and is priced at $299. The highly-anticipated console is a portable and at-home game system. The console’s portable mode lets gamers play by removing detachable Joy-Con controllers.

The Nintendo Switch has an intriguing list of launch games, including The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2. The console, was revealed in October 2016, also comes with a free app for parental controls.

